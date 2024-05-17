MNPDC Farewells Ms. Sulu, Welcomes Dr. Mataki

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) staff gathered on Wednesday, May 15, at the Mendana Hotel for a special ceremony to bid farewell to outgoing Permanent Secretary (PS) Ms. Susan Sulu and welcome incoming PS Dr. Melchior Mataki.

The event was graced by their reappointed Minister, Hon. Rexon Ramofafia.

This change in leadership follows a reshuffle by the Government for National Unity and Transformation (GNUT) as it finalizes its 100-day policy statement. Ms. Sulu has been reassigned to head the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management, and Meteorology, while Dr. Mataki now leads the MNPDC.

Minister Ramofafia expressed his gratitude to Ms. Sulu for her exceptional leadership and guidance over the past four years, highlighting her role in achieving the ministry’s mandates. Her accomplishments included facilitating the approved development budget, producing the country’s first Voluntary National Review in 2020, coordinating development initiatives with partners, and successfully completing the Monitoring and Evaluation System Analysis (MESA) Strategy.

He also thanked Ms. Sulu for her contributions to the Solomon Islands National Infrastructure Priority Pipeline (SINIPP) 2023, the 2024 Opportunity List, the planning manual, and the database initiative.

“I wish to also thank PS Sulu for successfully negotiating the Millennium Challenge Corporation program, the Solomon Islands Infrastructure Program Memorandum of Understanding, and initiating the National Development Strategy review process,” the Minister added.

Welcoming Dr. Mataki, Minister Ramofafia emphasized the importance of collaboration for sustainable development.

“Our two ministries must work together to ensure that funds from multilateral environmental bodies, such as the Global Environment Facility and the Green Climate Fund, contribute to national development,” he stated.

Ms. Sulu congratulated Minister Ramofafia on his re-election and reappointment, acknowledging the challenges of the past four years and expressing gratitude for the MNPDC team’s camaraderie and shared goals of improving the lives of Solomon Islanders.

Dr. Mataki expressed his appreciation for the discussions he had with the deputy secretaries regarding the ongoing work of the ministry. He highlighted the need for the Ministry to proactively lead and engage in its central development planning roles, mobilise resources for national development programmes and the importance of collaboration with line ministries, development partners, and stakeholders to advance the implementation of government policy priorities.

“Our development challenges are tightly connected to climate change, so we must work together and leverage our resources effectively,” Dr. Mataki said.

-MNPDC Press

MNPDC Accounts section staff pose for the camera during the event.

Incoming PS Dr Melchior Mataki speaking during the event

MNPDC Deputy Secretary for MNPDC DS Strategic Planning and Program Quality Mrs Nichola Namo presents a gift to outgoing PS as a show of appreciation

Outgoing PS Ms Susan Sulu speaking during the ceremony

Staff bow their heads in pray during the event