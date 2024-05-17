Minister Tagini Promises Change

Newly appointed Ministry of Forestry and Research Minister, Honourable Makario Tagini has made pledge to making sure that under his term in office as forestry minister, there must be satisfactory improvements made. He made these sentiments in a short induction and welcoming gathering with staff of the Ministry of Forestry and Research recently.

Minister Tagini says amongst the many improvements needed, bringing the forestry bill to parliament is the biggest challenge that lies ahead and is the Government for National Unity and Transformation’s priority as well.

He noted that there have been several occasions in the past that the forestry bill has been brought before parliament or have died a natural death along the processes because of reasons of outside influence.

This, he says is one amongst the many challenges; but one thing that should be made clear is any such bill that goes before parliament should serve the very interest of indigenous Solomon Islanders.

“All laws passed in parliament must serve the interest of our people, our resources must be protected and our people must benefit from our resources.” Minister Tagini adds it is also saddening to seeing one of the main government revenue collectors, the Ministry of Forestry and Research does not fully equip as expected to effectively carry out its mandated duty.

Noting the issue of the lack of digital data system for all relevant available information’s as a real setback for an effective service delivery for the forestry sector. And also, the working environment that is not conducive as there are unfilled gaps, for instance the lack of proper monitoring where revenue is unaccounted for.

These are real challenges, and I would like to see this be reflected as expected in increasing the Ministry’s budget, says the Minister. “I will make sure that the government recognises the need to increase the ministry’s budget; the more money we pour here, the more revenue we get in return.”

The Forest Minister then further reiterates the importance of digitizing all available information’s withheld by the ministry with ease of accessibility as very important for many purposes including key stakeholders such as the courts.

“As minister I will stand tall and stand firm to ensure that all the processes of the ministry are clear and transparent, and is accessible. Those information’s are public information’s and should be accessible to anyone.”

– MoFR PRESS