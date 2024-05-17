Submit Release
Police officer dies after he was stab in Honiara

 

A police officer died after he was stabbed on his left eye last night (17 May 2024) at Kukum seaside pub in Honiara.

The deceased had a few beers with a colleague and his wife when a person came to their table and assaulted his colleague’s wife.

The deceased was attacked by the alleged suspects while his colleague took his wife to safety outside of the pub.

Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Mr. Mostyn Mangau said, “The deceased was rushed to National Referral Hospital (NRH) shortly after the incident where he was later pronounced dead.”

Commissioner Mangau said the deceased served under the National Respond Department (NRD) as a Police Response Team (PRT) Operator.

“My condolence to the family members and relatives for the loss of their loved one during this time of bereavement,” Commissioner Mangau adds.

Nine suspects have been apprehended for further questioning while investigations into the alleged murder incident continues.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and report it. You can contact Central Police Station on phone 22999 or call the toll-free toll line on phone 999.

//End//

