350 exhibitors to take part in HCM City paper, coatings, rubber, plastic expos

VIETNAM, May 17 -

HCM CITY — Four annual international exhibitions, Paper Vietnam, Rubber and Tyre Vietnam, Coatings Expo Vietnam, and Plastech Vietnam, will be held in HCM City from June 12 to 14.

They will have a total display area of 10,000sq.m, 30 per cent more than last year, and the participation of over 350 local and international exhibitors who will showcase thousands of products and technologies.

They will be from 20 countries and territories, including the US, China, India, Australia, Singapore, Belgium, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Korea, Thailand, the UK, and Việt Nam, with India, South Korea and China having national pavilions.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce the expos in HCM City on May 16, Nguyễn Bá Vinh, director of Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertisement Services Co., Ltd., said they have long been a reliable meeting point for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and organisations to compare notes, explore business opportunities and transfer technologies.

They also help Vietnamese and regional businesses access advanced production technologies and exchange information for building a green and circular economy, he said.

This year's exhibitions have attracted many big names in the four industries, he said.

They would also feature seminars to help businesses get up to speed on technology and market trends and development opportunities, and a VIP Buyer programme to promote co-operation among businesses.

This year there would be special product display areas such as tissue paper showcase, premium coatings showcase, natural rubber sourcing area, premium tire shows, technical rubber sourcing to create optimal conditions for connections between businesses and bring a useful experience to visitors, he said.

Vương Bắc Đẩu, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam Paint and Printing Ink Association, said the painting industry recorded negative growth last year, with output decreasing by 10-35 per cent due to a stagnant property market.

The printing ink industry also witnessed a decrease of 10-15 per cent in output last year, he said.

This year the painting industry has shown signs of recovery thanks to the Government’s efforts to mitigate difficulties in terms of funding and boost the property market, he said.

The coatings industry is expected to achieve year-on-year growth of 25 per cent this year, while wood paints and industrial paints are expected to grow by 20 per cent, he said.

Decorative paints, electrostatic powder paints and coil paints would see a modest recovery of around 10 per cent.

The printing ink industry is showing signs of recovery and is also expected to grow by 10 per cent.

Coatings Expo Vietnam has become a reputed global exhibition for the painting and coating industry, he said.

In the rubber industry, Võ Hoàng An, general secretary of the Việt Nam Rubber Association, said companies have invested to add value to rubber products and obtain sustainability certification for their rubber plantations.

The four expos are expected to attract 10,000 visitors. — VNS