Proteomics Market is Set to Reach US$ 194.6 Million at a CAGR of 16.6% by 2034: Fact.MR

A newly published market analysis report released by Fact.MR states that the global proteomics market is forecasted to increase from a market valuation of US$ 41.9 million in 2024 to US$ 194.6 million by the end of 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 16.6%.Understanding protein cells has become increasingly crucial for studying various medical conditions. Proteomics research also enables the creation of a protein-network map, elucidating protein interactions within specific living systems and providing scientists with a more intricate understanding of cellular networks. Proteomics has found extensive applications in animal healthcare, as it enhances the comprehension of intestinal and respiratory diseases, as well as the pathogenesis of parasites. This methodology is significantly contributing to saving the lives of many animals.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Demand for proteomics is soaring, driven by the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. Technological advancements, substantial research funding, escalating healthcare costs, increasing consumer demand for personalized medication, and the rising prevalence of gene-associated diseases are projected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyNorth America is set to account for 36.8% of the global proteomics market share in 2024. Revenue from the United States market is estimated to reach US$ 13 million in 2024. The China market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2034.Based on end users, pharma & biotech companies are expected to hold a market share of 24% in 2024. The East Asian market for proteomics is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% through 2034."Identifying new proteins and their functions is enabling scientists to gain a deeper understanding of cells, thus advancing personalized medicine. This trend is contributing to the expansion of the proteomics market," says a Fact.MR analyst.Incorporation of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Proteomics ResearchWith increasing demand for personalized treatment, proteomics is projected to play a crucial role in identifying specific protein markers associated with various diseases. The use of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, is allowing for more accurate protein identification and analysis.Another exciting development is the use of proteomics in the field of microbiology. Proteomics can help scientists better understand the interactions between pathogens and their hosts, leading to the development of more effective treatments for infectious diseases. Overall, the future of proteomics looks bright, with many exciting developments on the horizon.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive AnalysisKey players in the proteomics market are integrating innovative technologies into their product portfolios. To boost sales and expand market share, companies are pursuing strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and expanding their research into mycoprotein products and plant protein ingredients.In November 2022, Danaher announced a strategic partnership with Duke University to establish the first Danaher Beacon for Gene Therapy Innovation.In September 2020, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of the proteomics search engine Integrated Proteomics Pipeline (IP2).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Recombinant Protein Market : The global recombinant proteins market size was valued at US$ 457.1 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 719.5 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Spectrometry Market : The global spectrometry market size accounts for a valuation of US$ 18.75 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 37.55 billion by the end of 2033. As per this detailed Fact.MR research analysis, worldwide demand for spectrometry is predicted to rise at 7.1% CAGR over the next ten years.