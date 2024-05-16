Senate Bill 1166 Printer's Number 1596
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1596
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1166
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA, KANE, HUGHES, COMITTA, COSTA
AND BREWSTER, MAY 16, 2024
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 16, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
definitions and for misbranding.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(b) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding a definition to
read:
Section 2. Definitions.--* * *
(b) As used in this act:
* * *
"Gluten-containing grain." Any of the following grains or a
crossbred hybrid of any of the following grains:
