Senate Bill 1170 Printer's Number 1598

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1598

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1170

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC AND J. WARD,

MAY 16, 2024

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 16, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing and regulation

of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or

other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the

sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and

duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and

imposing penalties," further providing for licensee

requirements and for agents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 11.1 and 12(c) of the act of September

2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission

Business Licensing Law, are amended by adding clauses to read:

Section 11.1. Licensee Requirements.--A licensee shall:

* * *

(7) (i) Collect a fee for each transaction sent to a

recipient outside the United States equal to ten percent of the

amount of the transaction.

(ii) The fee under subclause (i) shall be remitted quarterly

to the department on a form as the department, with the

assistance of the State Police, may prescribe. All required

