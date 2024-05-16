Senate Bill 1170 Printer's Number 1598
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1170
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, GEBHARD, LANGERHOLC AND J. WARD,
MAY 16, 2024
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 16, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing and regulation
of the business of transmitting money or credit for a fee or
other consideration by the issuance of money orders, by the
sale of checks or by other methods; conferring powers and
duties upon the Department of Banking and Securities; and
imposing penalties," further providing for licensee
requirements and for agents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 11.1 and 12(c) of the act of September
2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission
Business Licensing Law, are amended by adding clauses to read:
Section 11.1. Licensee Requirements.--A licensee shall:
* * *
(7) (i) Collect a fee for each transaction sent to a
recipient outside the United States equal to ten percent of the
amount of the transaction.
(ii) The fee under subclause (i) shall be remitted quarterly
to the department on a form as the department, with the
assistance of the State Police, may prescribe. All required
