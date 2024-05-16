Submit Release
Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1599

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - compensation or other consideration of value or, in the case

of a volunteer firefighter, enroll as a member for

participation in fire service or activities a firefighter who

fails to meet the requirements of this subchapter.

(b) Exception if certification not required.--A fire company

may hire, pay, provide a salary, compensation or other

consideration of value or, in the case of a volunteer

firefighter, enroll as a member in the fire company a

firefighter for a position that does not require certification

under section 7383.1 (relating to curriculum, training and

education certification management system).

(c) Exception for junior firefighter.--This subchapter shall

not restrict a fire company from permitting participation in

firefighter activities by a junior firefighter who is 18 years

of age or older.

§ 7397. Penalties.

(a) Municipal fire company.--An official of a municipality

with a fire company who orders, authorizes or pays a salary to

an individual in violation of the provisions of this subchapter

commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of not more than $1,000 or be imprisoned

for a term of not more than 30 days.

(b) Volunteer fire company.--An individual acting or under a

duty to act for a volunteer fire company who orders, authorizes

or enrolls an individual as a member of the volunteer fire

company in violation of the provisions of this subchapter

commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of not more than $1,000 or be imprisoned

for a term of not more than 30 days.

(c) Individual acting or under duty to act.--For purposes of

