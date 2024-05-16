Senate Bill 1179 Printer's Number 1599
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - compensation or other consideration of value or, in the case
of a volunteer firefighter, enroll as a member for
participation in fire service or activities a firefighter who
fails to meet the requirements of this subchapter.
(b) Exception if certification not required.--A fire company
may hire, pay, provide a salary, compensation or other
consideration of value or, in the case of a volunteer
firefighter, enroll as a member in the fire company a
firefighter for a position that does not require certification
under section 7383.1 (relating to curriculum, training and
education certification management system).
(c) Exception for junior firefighter.--This subchapter shall
not restrict a fire company from permitting participation in
firefighter activities by a junior firefighter who is 18 years
of age or older.
§ 7397. Penalties.
(a) Municipal fire company.--An official of a municipality
with a fire company who orders, authorizes or pays a salary to
an individual in violation of the provisions of this subchapter
commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be
sentenced to pay a fine of not more than $1,000 or be imprisoned
for a term of not more than 30 days.
(b) Volunteer fire company.--An individual acting or under a
duty to act for a volunteer fire company who orders, authorizes
or enrolls an individual as a member of the volunteer fire
company in violation of the provisions of this subchapter
commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be
sentenced to pay a fine of not more than $1,000 or be imprisoned
for a term of not more than 30 days.
(c) Individual acting or under duty to act.--For purposes of
