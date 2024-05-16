Senate Bill 1044 Printer's Number 1594
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - disclosure, the statement or disclosure is delivered in a volume
and cadence sufficient for a consumer to hear and comprehend the
statement or disclosure.
(v) If the statement or disclosure is a visual statement or
disclosure, the statement or disclosure is of a size and shade
and appears on the screen for a duration sufficient for a
consumer to read and comprehend the statement or disclosure.
(vi) If the statement or disclosure is a print advertisement
or promotional material, including a point-of-sale display or
brochure materials directed to a consumer, the statement or
disclosure is in a type size and location sufficiently
noticeable for a consumer to read and comprehend the statement
or disclosure in a print that contrasts with the background
against which the statement or disclosure appears.
Section 2. Section 3(a) of the act is amended to read:
Section 3. Unlawful Acts or Practices; Exclusions.--(a)
Unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or
practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce as defined by
subclauses (i) through [(xxi)] (xxii) of clause (4) of section 2
of this act and regulations promulgated under section 3.1 of
this act are hereby declared unlawful. The provisions of this
act shall not apply to any owner, agent or employe of any radio
or television station, or to any owner, publisher, printer,
agent or employe of an Internet service provider or a newspaper
or other publication, periodical or circular, who, in good faith
and without knowledge of the falsity or deceptive character
thereof, publishes, causes to be published or takes part in the
publication of such advertisement.
* * *
Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
