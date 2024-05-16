Senate Bill 1044 Printer's Number 1594

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - disclosure, the statement or disclosure is delivered in a volume

and cadence sufficient for a consumer to hear and comprehend the

statement or disclosure.

(v) If the statement or disclosure is a visual statement or

disclosure, the statement or disclosure is of a size and shade

and appears on the screen for a duration sufficient for a

consumer to read and comprehend the statement or disclosure.

(vi) If the statement or disclosure is a print advertisement

or promotional material, including a point-of-sale display or

brochure materials directed to a consumer, the statement or

disclosure is in a type size and location sufficiently

noticeable for a consumer to read and comprehend the statement

or disclosure in a print that contrasts with the background

against which the statement or disclosure appears.

Section 2. Section 3(a) of the act is amended to read:

Section 3. Unlawful Acts or Practices; Exclusions.--(a)

Unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or

practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce as defined by

subclauses (i) through [(xxi)] (xxii) of clause (4) of section 2

of this act and regulations promulgated under section 3.1 of

this act are hereby declared unlawful. The provisions of this

act shall not apply to any owner, agent or employe of any radio

or television station, or to any owner, publisher, printer,

agent or employe of an Internet service provider or a newspaper

or other publication, periodical or circular, who, in good faith

and without knowledge of the falsity or deceptive character

thereof, publishes, causes to be published or takes part in the

publication of such advertisement.

* * *

Section 3. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

