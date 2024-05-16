Senate Bill 1169 Printer's Number 1595
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1595
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1169
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KANE,
COSTA, MILLER, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, BREWSTER, DILLON AND
COLLETT, MAY 16, 2024
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 16, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled
"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of
controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;
conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and
Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of
controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring
registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the
revocation or suspension of certain licenses and
registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for
definitions and for drug overdose medication.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(b) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding definitions to
read:
Section 2. Definitions.--* * *
(b) As used in this act:
* * *
"Community college" means an institution now or hereafter
created under Article XIX-A of the act of March 10, 1949
