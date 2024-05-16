Submit Release
Senate Bill 1169 Printer's Number 1595

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1595

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1169

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, KANE,

COSTA, MILLER, SCHWANK, KEARNEY, BREWSTER, DILLON AND

COLLETT, MAY 16, 2024

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MAY 16, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), entitled

"An act relating to the manufacture, sale and possession of

controlled substances, other drugs, devices and cosmetics;

conferring powers on the courts and the secretary and

Department of Health, and a newly created Pennsylvania Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Board; establishing schedules of

controlled substances; providing penalties; requiring

registration of persons engaged in the drug trade and for the

revocation or suspension of certain licenses and

registrations; and repealing an act," further providing for

definitions and for drug overdose medication.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2(b) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and Cosmetic Act, is amended by adding definitions to

read:

Section 2. Definitions.--* * *

(b) As used in this act:

* * *

"Community college" means an institution now or hereafter

created under Article XIX-A of the act of March 10, 1949

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

