Senate Bill 1180 Printer's Number 1600
PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1600
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1180
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KANE, SAVAL, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND BAKER, MAY 16, 2024
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 16, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for extension of licensed
service area and issuance of off-premises catering permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 417(a.1)(4) and (a.3) of the act of April
12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, are amended
to read:
Section 417. Extension of Licensed Service Area and Issuance
of Off-premises Catering Permits.--* * *
