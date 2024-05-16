Senate Bill 1180 Printer's Number 1600

PENNSYLVANIA, May 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 1600

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1180

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, KANE, SAVAL, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL,

HUTCHINSON, COSTA AND BAKER, MAY 16, 2024

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, MAY 16, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for extension of licensed

service area and issuance of off-premises catering permits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 417(a.1)(4) and (a.3) of the act of April

12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, are amended

to read:

Section 417. Extension of Licensed Service Area and Issuance

of Off-premises Catering Permits.--* * *

