Senator Cramer Presses U.S. Navy Leadership on Department’s Misplaced Priorities, Flat Budget

WASHINGTON – The Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) held a hearing today on the posture of the Department of the Navy in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2025 and the Future Years Defense Program. During the hearing, members heard testimony from Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, and Commandant of the Marine Corps General Eric Smith.

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer began by asking Secretary Del Toro about the Navy’s focus on climate change as a top priority. He highlighted how adversaries like China are more focused on winning a potential future conflict than the United States.

“So would you admit that you have said climate change is a very high priority for you, whether it's 75 percent, or 25 percent, or 2 percent?” asked Senator Cramer.

“Climate change is a top priority,” responded Secretary Del Toro.

Senator Cramer then raised concern with the Secretary’s holistic focus on climate change and how it detracts from focus on the Navy mission of deterring our adversaries.

“Other than climate change, what is our most significant threat to the United States and to our freedom and our liberties? Let's just say this, keep it to nation states, who would [that be]? […] How much do you think China worries about climate change, how much does the [Chinese] navy worry about climate change?” Senator Cramer continued.

“Obviously, they don’t worry about it a lot, because they’re the biggest contributor to climate problems. […] Those aren’t the cultures and values our military actually commits itself to,” responded Secretary Del Toro.

“So while our military is sitting around being focused on climate change, and the Chinese military is not, somehow we win because we have the moral high ground? When I look at [the much higher pace of China’s shipbuilding compared to ours], I see a really big problem that’s not being addressed nearly as enthusiastically as climate change is,” concluded Senator Cramer.

Senator Cramer continued his questioning by requesting assessments from each of the witnesses on the areas they believe this flat budget assumes the most risk.

“We have a flat budget, it's a cut when you consider inflation. You are all trained to say, required to say, well, that still meets the national defense strategy. But could you tell me in what areas do you think this flat budget presents the greatest risk?” asked Senator Cramer.

“Three areas: installation readiness, the air wing of the future… [Those] are the two primary ones, installation readiness and the air wing of the future, and just MILCON in general,” responded Secretary Del Toro.

“Our budget focused on current readiness people and we've taken risk in the future. So airwing of the future, SSN(X), DDG(X), CVNs, and a lot of our money is going into PSYOP from a MILCON perspective right now, 60 percent,” said Admiral Franchetti.



“Our Barracks 2030 initiative is most at risk. And that's a quality of life issue, because the main thing is the Marines. Without the Marines, the equipment's irrelevant,” said General Smith.

Senator Cramer concluded:

“So if those of us on this dais, and within the chamber, and frankly in the other chamber, were to try to provide more than the [Fiscal Responsibility Act], which the FRA number was a mistake. I wish we didn't have to deal with it. And we don't, if we change the law, we're in the changing the law business. Would we reduce risk if we provided you with a lot more [funding]?”

“Yes, Senator, you would,” was the response.