Senate Judiciary Committee Passes Senators Cramer and Klobuchar’s Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act

WASHINGTON – The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act today. The bill expands access to benefits for the families of first responders who pass away from cancer caused by carcinogen exposure throughout their service. This bipartisan legislation, which was first introduced by U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) last year, would also extend disability benefits in cases where these first responders become permanently and totally disabled due to cancer.

“Firefighters and first responders put their lives and health on the line every day and have an increased risk of receiving devastating diagnoses many years after exposure to carcinogens,” said Cramer. “Our bill expands benefits to include occupationally-connected cancers to care for those who protect our communities. I applaud the bill’s passage out of committee today and implore Leader Schumer to take it up on the Senate floor.”

“Our first responders put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe and it’s unacceptable that officers who succumb to cancer from work-related exposure or become permanently and totally disabled don’t receive the same treatment as others who die in the line of duty,” said Senator Klobuchar. “My bipartisan bill to ensure that first responders and their families get the benefits they deserve has now passed out of committee. I’ll keep fighting to get it over the finish line to honor the memory of St. Paul Fire Department Captain Michael Paidar and so many others who risk their lives in service of their communities.”

Stakeholders who have endorsed the Honoring Our Fallen Heroes Act include: The International Association of Fire Fighters; Fraternal Order of Police; International Association of Fire Chiefs; National Association of Police Organizations; National Volunteer Fire Council; Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association; National Fallen Firefighters Foundation; Congressional Fire Services Institute; and Sergeants Benevolent Association of New York City.

