A Documentary About Galileo High School is in the Works
One of San Francisco's finest schools has an impressive history of academics, sports, and theaterSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claesson Productions is set to begin the filming of The Lions (2025), a documentary about the history of Galileo High School which was founded on August 1, 1921 in San Francisco, California. Galileo High School has an extensive history in academics, sports, theater, and a list of alumni that includes Joe DiMaggio, Arthur Dong, Joan Weldon, and O.J Simpson. Its legacy is unmatched, which helped it earn the 2005 CTE Award. This long-overdue documentary is scheduled for release on August 1, 2025, the 104th anniversary of the school's founding. The Galileo Alumni Association will be actively involved throughout the production.
The producer of the film is Samuel Claesson, whose family achieved great success at Galileo High School in the 1940s. "I am hopeful that this documentary attention to this great institution. There's no K-12 school that has the same spirit, enthusiasm, and dedicated alumni that the Galileo Academy of Science and Technology has." Claesson, who recently earned a PhD in Communication, authored 'Top Models' last year and published interviews with various actresses of the 1950s in Classic Images, Western Clippings, and the Quad-City Times. He's currently one of seven candidates in the election for Alaska's At-Large Congressional District.
