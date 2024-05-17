Celebration Ceremony of the "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day" 2024

MACAU, May 17 - In order to celebrate the "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day" (WTISD) established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) held a celebration ceremony and thematic seminar at the Grand Ballroom, MGM Macau at 09:30 am on May 17th. The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, presided over the ceremony. The Director of CTT, Lau Wai Meng, gave a speech. The theme of WTISD this year is "Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development", aiming to raise the awareness of how digital innovation can contribute to sustainable development in society, encourage various sectors to cooperate to build a smart city.

In line with the theme of WTISD this year, CTT organized thematic seminar titled "Digital Innovation - Sustainable Development", and invited academic experts as well as representatives from the industry in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to discuss and share experiences on the topic. This provided a better understanding of the driving role that information and communication technology (ICT) plays in promoting sustainable development in Macau, inspiring people to actively utilize ICT technologies and introduce various innovative applications to support the intelligent development of Macau.

CTT distributed free commemorative envelopes for the WTISD on May 17th and offered commemorative postmark service at the General Post Office. Besides, Local telecommunications operators also participated in the celebratory activities by setting up booths in the exhibition for the theme of WTISD this year and launching various service promotions for their customers. Please contact the operators for more details.