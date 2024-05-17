Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,667 in the last 365 days.

Air Vanuatu Enters Voluntary Liquidation: Support and Travel Alternatives for Affected Passengers

Statement from the Vanuatu Tourism Office:

The Vanuatu Tourism Office has been informed that our national carrier, Air Vanuatu, has entered voluntary liquidation. Australian consulting firm Ernst & Young has been appointed as liquidators.
Our thoughts go out to those travellers affected by the Air Vanuatu flight cancellations. On behalf of the Vanuatu tourism industry, extend our apologies to anyone affected.

EY has said that affected travellers are being informed of the disruptions and options for seeking a refund (information can be found here – www.vanuatu.travel/en/updates)

Our thanks also go to Fiji Airways and Virgin Australia, which have stepped in to assist passengers and Vanuatu at this time.

Vanuatu has always been blessed with multiple aviation access, and visitors can still travel easily there.

  • Virgin Australia increased flights to 5 per week from Brisbane
  • With Fiji Airways via Nadi

Air Vanuatu has faced a challenging period, as have many airlines globally. Aviation access is critical to Vanuatu and the Vanuatu Government is working tirelessly to restore access so we can welkam more travellers back as soon as possible.

You just read:

Air Vanuatu Enters Voluntary Liquidation: Support and Travel Alternatives for Affected Passengers

Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more