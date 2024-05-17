Air Vanuatu Enters Voluntary Liquidation: Support and Travel Alternatives for Affected Passengers

Statement from the Vanuatu Tourism Office:

The Vanuatu Tourism Office has been informed that our national carrier, Air Vanuatu, has entered voluntary liquidation. Australian consulting firm Ernst & Young has been appointed as liquidators.

Our thoughts go out to those travellers affected by the Air Vanuatu flight cancellations. On behalf of the Vanuatu tourism industry, extend our apologies to anyone affected.

EY has said that affected travellers are being informed of the disruptions and options for seeking a refund (information can be found here – www.vanuatu.travel/en/updates)

Our thanks also go to Fiji Airways and Virgin Australia, which have stepped in to assist passengers and Vanuatu at this time.

Vanuatu has always been blessed with multiple aviation access, and visitors can still travel easily there.

Virgin Australia increased flights to 5 per week from Brisbane

With Fiji Airways via Nadi

Air Vanuatu has faced a challenging period, as have many airlines globally. Aviation access is critical to Vanuatu and the Vanuatu Government is working tirelessly to restore access so we can welkam more travellers back as soon as possible.