OCHO SUR DENIES IDL, SERVINDI AND ALLIED OUTLETS REGARDING A LAWSUIT
It is false that Ocho Sur P is “against the ropes”, in fact it is quite the opposite. The lawsuit was dismissed in first instance in favor of Ocho Sur.
We urge on the need to generate opportunities for dialogue aimed at jointly facing the real problems of Ucayali and the rest of the Amazon”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In connection with the new defamatory information contained in a press release disseminated by the Institute of Legal Defense (IDL) and its allied outlets under the title “Company Ocho Sur P Against the Ropes” aimed at damaging the company, we clarify the following:
— Ocho Sur Officer
1) It is false that Ocho Sur P is “against the ropes”, in fact it is quite the opposite. The judicial appeal process referred to in such note is another groundless lawsuit, which has already been dismissed in first instance on December 11, 2023 by the 6th Constitutional Court of the Superior Court of Lima (Resolution No. 4, File No. 00184-2023-0-1801-JR-DC-06) that rejected the claims filed by NGOs IDL, KENE and their allied organizations. These organizations are the ones that have appealed the court decision in first instance in favor of Ocho Sur. We are sure that the inadmissibility will be confirmed in this appeal stage because it is what the Constitutional Procedure Code expressly stipulates.
2) The clear and conclusive arguments of Ocho Sur's attorney proved the judges in the courtroom that the accusations raised by such NGOs lack legal basis in addition to being previously dismissed by the OEFA and also by the Constitutional Court, which evidences the procedural bad faith of the plaintiff and their abuse of legal resources.
3) Likewise, our attorney unveiled the lack of knowledge of environmental regulations and certification instruments by the plaintiffs' lawyer, since an Environmental Adequacy Program (PAMA) applies to Ocho Sur, not an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as confirmed by the competent authorities in last instance.
4) Finally, Ocho Sur's attorney urged the judges not to be astounded by the “modus operandi” of these NGOs that profit by creating false complaints against private, formal and law-abiding investments. The attorney also helped them remember that these NGOs would have promoted and/or would be behind more than fourteen (14) cases related to complaints and legal actions against Ocho Sur, almost all of them already dismissed, in their attempt of using abusively the Prosecutor's Office and the Judiciary with the sole purpose to damage the company.
With the publication of the aforementioned press release, IDL and KENE together with other allied organizations, put in evidence their attempt to exercise political and illegitimate pressure on judicial authorities. Fortunately, a large part of the public opinion and authorities at all levels already know how these organizations behave.
Ocho Sur strongly raises its voice, yet again, against this new defamatory action and insists on the need to generate opportunities for dialogue aimed at jointly facing the real problems of Ucayali and the rest of the Amazon in terms of poverty, infrastructure, deforestation, illicit activities, and informality, among others.
