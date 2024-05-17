SA welcomes Guangdong delegation as agriculture opportunities strengthened

Release date: 17/05/24

South Australia is welcoming a delegation of officials from Guangdong, China this week who are visiting the state to explore potential trade and investment opportunities and discuss potential areas of mutual research interest.

The delegation follows a successful trade mission to China in March, led by Minister Clare Scriven, which included a meeting with the Guangdong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The officials, from eight Chinese organisations, will visit Flinders University to exchange ideas on the expansion of seaweed cultivation before touring the South Australian Research and Development Institute’s (SARDI) West Beach facility. SARDI is the research division of the Department of Primary Industries and Regions South Australia.

The delegation will visit SARDI’s Institute of Hydrobiology and discuss possible opportunities for scientific research cooperation and hear about the team’s latest aquaculture research including topics such as seaweed and algae and restorative aquaculture.

The delegation will learn about freshwater crayfish production and trade at Kangabbie Farm SA Marron, south of Adelaide. They will also travel to Port Lincoln on Eyre Peninsula to visit the Lincoln Marine Science Centre and meet with local seafood industry representatives.

Significant progress has been made at both state and federal levels to stabilise Australia’s relationship with China, with the removal of trade impediments on a range of Australian products since May last year, including coal, cotton, timber, barley and oaten hay.

Just last month, the South Australian Government welcomed China’s significant announcement that it was removing the tariffs on Australian wine.

China remains South Australia’s largest trading partner, with merchandise exports up 51.6 per cent to $3.6 billion - the highest figure on record.

South Australia has long enjoyed a strong relationship with China, including our sister-state relationship with Shandong Province, which is approaching 40 years.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

I am pleased this delegation from Guangdong is visiting our beautiful state to see firsthand our leading scientific research in aquaculture and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Our delegation to China earlier this year highlighted our commitment to maintaining South Australia’s long and mutually beneficial relationship with China.

This is a wonderful opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from each other and grow trade and investment opportunities.

(Left to right) He Bing, General Manager of Shanwei Branch of Advanced Energy Science and Technology Guangdong Laboratory. L.R Liu Gugu (Researcher from Shanwei Branch of Advanced Energy Science and Technology Guangdong Laboratory. Ming Junchao - Head of Department of R&D management, South China Sea Fisheries Research Institute. Dr Mike Steer – SARDI Research Director Aquatic & Livestock Sciences. Elisha Lovell – SARDI Senior Research Officer, SARDI Professor. Xiaoxu Li – Research Scientist, Aquaculture.