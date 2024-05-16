Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,492 in the last 365 days.

CDT Joins Open Tech Institute in Open Letter Opposing the Kids Off Social Media Act

On May 16, Center for Democracy and Technology signed an open letter, spearheaded by New America’s Open Tech Institute, in opposing the Kids Off Social Media (S. 4213) introduced by Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.).

The letter outlines three major concerns regarding the bill including:

  1. The bill will incentivize schools to spy on children.
  2. The bill has a significant, potentially unconstitutional, restriction for young people’s access to online services.
  3. The bill will likely undermine existing child safety efforts.

The letter encourages the protection of children’s privacy and security online by continuing to work with Congress on a bipartisan bicameral comprehensive privacy bill. Efforts that help ensure everyone’s privacy and security online.

Read the full letter here.

You just read:

CDT Joins Open Tech Institute in Open Letter Opposing the Kids Off Social Media Act

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more