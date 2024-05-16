CDT Joins Open Tech Institute in Open Letter Opposing the Kids Off Social Media Act

On May 16, Center for Democracy and Technology signed an open letter, spearheaded by New America’s Open Tech Institute, in opposing the Kids Off Social Media (S. 4213) introduced by Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.).

The letter outlines three major concerns regarding the bill including:

The bill will incentivize schools to spy on children. The bill has a significant, potentially unconstitutional, restriction for young people’s access to online services. The bill will likely undermine existing child safety efforts.

The letter encourages the protection of children’s privacy and security online by continuing to work with Congress on a bipartisan bicameral comprehensive privacy bill. Efforts that help ensure everyone’s privacy and security online.

Read the full letter here.