Hydraulic Cylinder Market is anticipated to surpass US$24.051 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.92%

The hydraulic cylinder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% from US$16.074 billion in 2022 to US$24.051 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the hydraulic cylinder market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$24.051 billion by 2029.
Hydraulic cylinders in other words called hydraulic actuators are mechanical instruments that employ pressurized fluid to produce linear motion and force. These cylinders are incorporated in different industries and various applications such as civil engineering, construction, manufacturing, and aviation industries where these are commonly used for various works like pushing, lifting, pressing, and pulling components that require significant force.
Hydraulic cylinders work on the principle of “Pascal’s” in the field of fluid mechanics. The most common models of hydraulic cylinders are tie-rod, ram cylinder, and welded configurations. Hydraulic cylinders are the integrated part of the machine's hydraulic system and transform hydraulic energy into mechanical motion. For example, when the hydraulic system of machines is operated the cylinder is accountable for dispensing motion.
The increased infrastructure developments are the primary driving force behind the hydraulic cylinder market. The government initiates to enhance the infrastructure facilities like roads, dams, and bridges which necessitates the hydraulic cylinders for carrying out heavy load operations like lifting heavy metals, pipes, etc. For instance, in 2023 the Tamil Nadu government preparing to increase its rural infrastructure near urban areas by initiating infrastructure projects with the estimated amount of INR 2500 crores. The initiatives and investments in infrastructure developments will enhance the market for hydraulic cylinders in the upcoming years.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the hydraulic cylinders market growth.
• For instance, in May 2023 Miller Industries the famous towing and recovery company acquired Southern Hydraulic Cylinder. This acquisition valued at $17.5 million ensures the incorporation of a specialized manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders. With this acquisition, Miller Industries increase its sourcing power and improves the efficacy of product delivery.
The hydraulic cylinder market, based on type is segmented into four categories namely telescopic cylinder, tie rod cylinder, mill type cylinders, and welded cylinders. Welded cylinders are expected to account for the major share of the hydraulic cylinder market. These welded cylinders are preferred due to their unique feature that can be capable of operating in conjucted spaces, especially on construction sites, and their compact size with high-pressure capabilities, this type is the best option for construction activities.
The hydraulic cylinder market, based on function is segmented into two categories namely single-acting hydraulic cylinders and double-acting hydraulic cylinders. Double-acting hydraulic cylinders are expected to account for the major share of the hydraulic cylinder market. The double-acting hydraulic cylinders are accurate in controlling features and enable the best force in lift and load operations.
The hydraulic cylinder market, based on application is segmented into two categories namely mobile and industrial. Industrial is expected to account for the major share of the hydraulic cylinder market. The industrial space usually utilizes constant operating components like tie rod cylinders for machinery due to their economical cost and stress-handling capabilities.
The hydraulic cylinder market, based on end-user is segmented into various categories namely construction, aerospace & defense, material handling, agriculture, automotive, mining, oil & gas, marine, and others. Construction, aerospace & defense, material handling mining, and oil & gas are expected to account for the major share of the hydraulic cylinder market. The hydraulic cylinders are preferred by these industries for various operations in the field, due to their flexibility, strength, and accurate control system.
The hydraulic cylinder market, based on bore size is segmented into two categories namely <50 MM, 50–150 MM, and >150 MM. >150 MM is expected to account for the major share of the hydraulic cylinder market. The bore size is one of the crucial components in the working efficiency of hydraulic cylinders where a large bore size is preferred as the big size produces high force for hefty lifting.
Based on geography, the hydraulic cylinder market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to various reasons. In countries like China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and North Korea there is a growing demand for hydraulic cylinders in various industries, including construction, mining, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, and automotive. The demand is being driven by these nations due to increased construction and mining activities and growing infrastructure developments like roads, railway networks, and bridges favorable investment in these developments will propel the market of hydraulic cylinders in future years.
The research includes several key players from the hydraulic cylinder market, such as Caterpillar Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Jarp Industries (Mailhot Industries, Hengli Hydraulic, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Enerpac Tool Group, Texas Hydraulics (Wynnchurch Capital), Wipro Enterprises Limited, and Bosch Rexroth AG.
The market analytics report segments the hydraulic cylinder market as follows:
• By Type
o Telescopic cylinder
o Tie rod cylinder
o Mill type cylinders
o Welded cylinders
• By Function
o Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders
o Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders
• By Application
o Mobile
o Industrial
• By End – User
o Construction
o Aerospace & Defense
o Material Handling
o Agriculture
o Automotive
o Mining
o Oil & Gas
o Marine
o Others
• By Bore Size
o <50 MM
o 50–150 MM
o >150 MM
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Caterpillar Inc.
• Eaton Corporation Plc
• Jarp Industries (Mailhot Industries)
• Hengli Hydraulic
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• Parker Hannifin Corporation
• Enerpac Tool Group
• Texas Hydraulics (Wynnchurch Capital)
• Wipro Enterprises Limited
• Bosch Rexroth AG
