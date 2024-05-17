Submit Release
Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to President-elect José Raúl Mulino of Panama

Recently, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to José Raúl Mulino on his election as President of the Republic of Panama.

Xi Jinping noted that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Panama in June 2017 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. Over the nearly seven years, bilateral relations have developed rapidly and achieved fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries. Facts have proven that the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Panama is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries, and promoting China-Panama relations and adhering to the one-China principle have become a common consensus in all sectors of both societies. China and Panama are sincere friends of mutual trust and good partners of mutual benefit. Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Panama relations and stands ready to work with President-elect Mulino to engage in friendly exchanges and guide China-Panama relations to forge ahead and achieve sustained and in-depth development, so as to better benefit the people of both countries.

