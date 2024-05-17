Legarda: Senate continues hearing on RBH 6

PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release

May 17, 2024 Senate continues hearing on RBH 6 Important matters will be discussed as senators, including Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, head to Baguio on Friday to tackle Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6, which seeks to amend the 1987 Constitution. "With such a bold move in altering our current way of life, we must think clearly and precisely about our next steps," said Legarda. It may be recalled that Legarda, one of the authors of RBH 6, underscored the importance of accurately and carefully reviewing proposed amendments to the Constitution. RBH 6, co-authored with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Sonny Angara, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 under the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, proposes amendments to specific economic provisions on public utilities, basic educational institutions, and advertising industry. RBH 6 will require the vote of three-fourths (3/4) of all members of the Senate and House of Representatives, with each House voting separately. "I stand in firm belief in having a bicameral Congress as it observes the checks and balances in government, which are paramount in a just and democratic society, just as we aspire for the Philippines," she added. "In deliberating upon RBH No. 6, it is crucial now more than ever that we carefully assess and evaluate its potential impact on every Filipino. Our foremost duty, as lawmakers, is to ensure that our decisions redound to the benefit of our fellow countrymen, for whom we are dutifully committed to serve," she concluded.