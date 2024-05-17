Move Like Creatures Unveil Their Latest Single "Daggers" - A Sonic Ode to LA's Hustle and Heartache

Move Like Creatures

Move Like Creatures, the indie rock band from SoCal just unleashed their newest sonic gem, "Daggers," cutting through the smog of Los Angeles.

Southern California, May 17th, 2024 - Move Like Creatures, the electrifying indie rock band born from the sun-soaked streets of Southern California, just unleashed their newest sonic gem, "Daggers," cutting through the smog of Los Angeles with a blend of raw emotion and infectious energy.

Produced by LA producer/engineer Ethan Kaufmann (Ryan Cabrera, Avril Lavigne, Wild Party), "Daggers" emerges as a sonic blade forged in the crucible of LA's vibrant music scene. The lyrics, sharp as the glint of a verbal switchblade in conversation, cut deep into the heart of the city's hustle and heartache. It's a track for the dreamers who've bled on Hollywood Boulevard, who've faced rejection like a casting call gone wrong.

Formed from a serendipitous meeting sparked by a Craigslist ad, Move Like Creatures is a musical force comprised of lead singer Nancy Bombard, drummer Melissa Koziel, and guitarist Ryan Reynolds. The band's synergy is unparalleled, crafting a sound that defies easy categorization. Drawing on a kaleidoscope of influences ranging from indie rock to pop, with electronic flourishes woven seamlessly throughout, Move Like Creatures create music that resonates with authenticity and emotion.

Bombard delivers the poignant lines with a haunting sincerity, capturing the essence of living in a city where dreams and realities collide. "If you’ve got money and game no one takes any blame, isn’t it a strange place?" she sings, encapsulating the bittersweet struggle of chasing fame and fortune in the City of Angels.

But it's the chorus of "Daggers" that truly sets it apart—a catchy and anthemic refrain that will happily loop in your brain for weeks. It's the anthem for those who've clawed their way up Runyon Canyon or danced with desperation at The Roxy. In a city where everyone wants to be someone, Move Like Creatures remind us that we're all fighting for a seat at the table.

"Daggers" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join Move Like Creatures on their journey through the highs and lows of artist life in SoCal, and experience the raw eclectic personalities that define their sound.

