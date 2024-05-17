Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,173 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,507 in the last 365 days.

Move Like Creatures Unveil Their Latest Single "Daggers" - A Sonic Ode to LA's Hustle and Heartache

Move Like Creatures featuring left to right Ryan Reynolds, Nancy Bombard and Melissa Koziel. Sitting on a couch in a stylized living room. Rock band, indie band, indie pop band

Move Like Creatures

Move Like Creatures, the indie rock band from SoCal just unleashed their newest sonic gem, "Daggers," cutting through the smog of Los Angeles.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move Like Creatures Unveil Their Latest Single "Daggers" - A Sonic Ode to LA's Hustle and Heartache
Southern California, May 17th, 2024 - Move Like Creatures, the electrifying indie rock band born from the sun-soaked streets of Southern California, just unleashed their newest sonic gem, "Daggers," cutting through the smog of Los Angeles with a blend of raw emotion and infectious energy.

Produced by LA producer/engineer Ethan Kaufmann (Ryan Cabrera, Avril Lavigne, Wild Party), "Daggers" emerges as a sonic blade forged in the crucible of LA's vibrant music scene. The lyrics, sharp as the glint of a verbal switchblade in conversation, cut deep into the heart of the city's hustle and heartache. It's a track for the dreamers who've bled on Hollywood Boulevard, who've faced rejection like a casting call gone wrong.

Formed from a serendipitous meeting sparked by a Craigslist ad, Move Like Creatures is a musical force comprised of lead singer Nancy Bombard, drummer Melissa Koziel, and guitarist Ryan Reynolds. The band's synergy is unparalleled, crafting a sound that defies easy categorization. Drawing on a kaleidoscope of influences ranging from indie rock to pop, with electronic flourishes woven seamlessly throughout, Move Like Creatures create music that resonates with authenticity and emotion.

Bombard delivers the poignant lines with a haunting sincerity, capturing the essence of living in a city where dreams and realities collide. "If you’ve got money and game no one takes any blame, isn’t it a strange place?" she sings, encapsulating the bittersweet struggle of chasing fame and fortune in the City of Angels.

But it's the chorus of "Daggers" that truly sets it apart—a catchy and anthemic refrain that will happily loop in your brain for weeks. It's the anthem for those who've clawed their way up Runyon Canyon or danced with desperation at The Roxy. In a city where everyone wants to be someone, Move Like Creatures remind us that we're all fighting for a seat at the table.

"Daggers" is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join Move Like Creatures on their journey through the highs and lows of artist life in SoCal, and experience the raw eclectic personalities that define their sound.

For press inquiries, please contact:

[Carolina Alvarez] [Hello@movelikecreatures.com] [909-816-7282]

Song Release Page
Move Like Creatures Official Website
Move Like Creatures EPK

Carolina Alvarez
Good Feeling PR
+1 909-816-7282
goodfeelingpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Move Like Creatures Unveil Their Latest Single "Daggers" - A Sonic Ode to LA's Hustle and Heartache

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more