The 2024 NY Architectural Design Awards Officially Announced the Complete List of Winners for Inaugural Season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NY Architectural Design Awards and the International Awards Associate (IAA) has revealed the official lineup of winners for its first ever season in the 2024 competition. This prestigious award recognizes the world’s greatest architectural designs, while celebrating the truly extraordinary designs that shape skylines, communities and living spaces from the past, present, and future from architects, designers, and students worldwide.

Heading off with a strong start, the NY Architectural Design Awards has received over hundreds of entries from countries worldwide, including the United States, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Spain, China, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Portugal, and many others. This global participation highlights ground-breaking achievements and significant contributions in the advancement of architectural innovation.

Introducing the 2024 Designs of the Year (S1)

After careful consideration of numerous innovative entries, the NY Architectural Design Awards is proud to announce the Designs of the Year, exceptional submissions that surpassed all others in their categories. Recognized as the most prestigious titles, these top winners are awarded with an elegant Ava Statuette, and an honorary certificate, underscoring their outstanding contribution to architectural design and excellence. These winners are:

1. Commercial Architecture of the Year - POETRY COURTYARD by HZS Design Holding Company Limited

2. Interior Design of the Year - Elixir Restaurant & Lounge Bar by Studio Guilherme Bez

Notable Winners of Season 1

The award is dedicated to celebrating exceptional talent and innovation across the industry, adhering only to the highest standards of recognition. Some of these featured winners include Studio Circle, NOBUAKI MIYASHITA / MR STUDIO Co., Ltd., GENESIS PLANNERS PVT LTD, Mohanad Barakat, CLV.DESIGN, and many others, demonstrating the pioneering spirit and creative excellence that the awards aim to spotlight.

For the complete list of winners, visit the official website here: https://nyarchitectureawards.com/.

"I am deeply impressed by the remarkable talents within this global community of brilliance. The winners we have witnessed today have demonstrated what their creativity can achieve, and also the superior craftsmanship required to lead in this industry," declared Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "I also want to take this opportunity to thank our respected panel of judges, whose dedication to raising the bar will definitely inspire others to reach for new heights."

Grand Jury Panel

The competition is honored to work with an esteemed group of jurors, consisting of professionals and distinguished figures from around the world. These experts, with deep expertise in architecture and design, ensure the integrity of a blind judging process, celebrating only the most outstanding projects for their significant achievements. The panel includes renowned names like Artem Kropovinsky (United States), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Lichen Ding (China), Khaled Elnems (United Arab Emirates), and Yiying Tang (United States), among others.

"Dedicated to recognizing design and creative excellence, we are actively seeking to revolutionizing the industry with unique ideas that distinguish them from the norm," emphasized Thomas. "We are committed to breaking new ground and setting higher benchmarks. This firm commitment enables the award to seize the dynamic opportunities emerging in our field."

Season 2 Now Open for Entries

The NY Architectural Design Awards is now open for a second season of 2024, inviting entries from visionary architects and designers worldwide. The Early Bird Deadline is set on June 20, 2024, with submissions accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on September 18, 2024. The full list of architecture and interior design winners will be officially unveiled on November 8, 2024.

About NY Architectural Design Awards

The NY Architectural Design Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes the world's most exceptional architectural designs. This award platform unites the most innovative and outstanding works crafted by skilled architects, visionary designers, and aspiring students from every corner of the globe. The Award celebrates the ingenuity and creativity that shape spaces, pushing the boundaries of form, functionality, and sustainability to create structures that inspire awe and admiration.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.