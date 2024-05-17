Graham Builders Selected for New Specialized Long Term Care Facility in Regina

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 16, 2024

The Regina Specialized Beds Long-Term Care (LTC) Home project continues to progress with the award of the Progressive Design Build Agreement to Graham Design Builders LP.

The Progressive Design Build Agreement allows the government to enter a contract with a single proponent for the design and construction of this project but also provides an off-ramp if the government is unable to conclude negotiations with Graham at an acceptable price for the build.

The Regina Specialized Beds LTC Home is expected to be designed as a multi-story building, with a focus on creating a home environment and incorporating resident care features such as individual rooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as indoor and outdoor multipurpose spaces. Additional features will be shared once the design of the home is finalized.

"Our government is committed to providing seniors and other residents in long-term care with safe and comfortable spaces to live," Minister Responsible for Seniors Tim McLeod said. "We are investing $20 million this year to further advance work on the future 240-bed Specialized Long-Term Care Home in Regina. I look forward to these additional long-term care spaces being available to support the needs of residents requiring specialized care."

"Building a brighter future for our seniors is not just a goal; it is a commitment we uphold with each new endeavor," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "We are pleased to finalize the selection process for the design and building of this very important infrastructure. This reflects our dedication to providing quality care and ensuring the wellbeing of our aging population. We look forward to the commencement of design activities and ultimately, to the completion and delivery of this long-term care home."

The new home will be built on a site owned by the Government of Saskatchewan that is located south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus. The home will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

This specialized LTC home will focus on care for those with dementia, cognitive and acquired brain injury and other complex behavioural needs.

“The City of Regina thanks the provincial government for their investment in our community’s wellbeing,” Mayor Sandra Masters said. “We are pleased to see the progress of this project, which will enhance care for vulnerable residents and strengthen our city's capacity to support those in need.”

"Once complete, this project will provide a safe and supportive home-like environment for an often-vulnerable segment of our population," Saskatchewan Health Authority Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "It is encouraging to see we are one step closer to the start of construction of this specialized care home that will so greatly impact the quality of life for its residents and provide much needed specialized long-term care capacity for the Regina area."

Founded in Saskatchewan in 1926, Graham Construction has a strong history and experience delivering major projects in Saskatchewan, including the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, the Southwest Integrated Health Care Facility in Maple Creek, Shellbrook and District Hospital, the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford, the recently completed Regina Urgent Care Centre and the current expansion project of the St. Paul's Hospital front entrance.

"Seeing a project like this materialize speaks to the ongoing commitment from our government, showcasing their commitment to enhancing the standard of care within our province," Graham Construction District Manager Brad Kornum said. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Government of Saskatchewan to deliver the new Regina Specialized Long-Term Care Home as a local contractor. Projects like this hold immense significance for us, and we take great pride in delivering projects that positively impact our province and communities."

Early works are anticipated to start in fall of 2024, with construction anticipated to start in early 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact: