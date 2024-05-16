Governor Abbott Dedicates DPS Fallen Officers Memorial In Austin

TEXAS, May 16 - May 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today participated in the dedication ceremony for the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) new Fallen Officers Memorial during their annual Peace Officers Memorial Service in Austin. The new memorial honors DPS officers and Texas Rangers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting their fellow Texans.



“It is an honor to dedicate this important memorial to the brave DPS officers who have lost their lives serving the people of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “DPS officers are the thin blue line that protects our society from danger. Whether it’s their work at the border, in the 254 counties throughout Texas, or securing our college campuses, they represent the best and brightest of our law enforcement community. Today, we unveil a special memorial to every DPS officer and Texas Ranger who has made the ultimate sacrifice for Texas. People who visit this memorial will understand the core values of DPS: courtesy, service, protection. I thank all the DPS officers for their service to our great state and their dedication to law and order.”



“As members of DPS, we take a solemn oath to protect and serve Texas, and honoring that oath includes putting one’s own life in danger for others,” said DPS Director McCraw. “The new Fallen Officers Memorial reminds us of the daily risks taken in this profession. I thank Texas Ranger 2023, the Texas Ranger Association Foundation, the Texas Department of Public Safety Foundation and the people of Texas whose donations made this beautiful memorial possible. Your generosity demonstrates Texans care deeply about their state, the rule of law and the people serving them—and this memorial will serve as a testament to what Texas stands for as a state.”



The Governor was joined at the dedication ceremony by Texas Public Safety Commission Chairman Steven P. Mach, DPS Director Steve McCraw, and former DPS Director Lamar Beckworth. Governor Abbott also presented a proclamation to DPS to recognize the heroic work Texas peace officers do and encourage Texans to honor the men and women in law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty.

