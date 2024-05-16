MNPDC Conducts Second Voluntary National Review Consultation with Stakeholders

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) took a major step forward yesterday, gathering line ministries, development partners, NGOs, and private sector leaders for a pivotal consultation on the Second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The purpose of the consultation was to obtain stakeholder input in specific areas of the VNR report, which has been prepared by the Ministry and is currently in its draft stage. The consultation workshop included thorough group discussions, where stakeholders also provided additional data and information for consideration in the final VNR report for this year.

The first VNR report was conducted in 2020. This year, the MNPDC has been mandated to conduct the second VNR to assess the progress, challenges, and opportunities in implementing the SDGs since the submission of the first VNR in 2020.

MNPDC Deputy Secretary, Mrs. Nichola Namo, stated that the review will provide valuable insights into the country’s progress on sustainable development efforts, and contribute to the global discussion and advancement of the 2030 development agenda.

“In this context, the MNPDC is preparing the second VNR report in accordance to the work plan that was endorsed by the Cabinet last year,” said Mrs. Namo.

The SDGs will be assessed based on the National Development Strategy (NDS) 2016-2035, which serves as the national framework for implementing the 2030 agenda at the country level.

A series of stakeholder engagements has been completed, starting with consultations, including provincial consultations, for the NDS review; the initial VNR awareness workshop in February; bilateral discussions with targeted stakeholders; and requests for specific information and inputs from development partners and national stakeholders.

Targeted consultations, including with the Cabinet, will continue until the report is finalized for submission to the United Nations by June 14, 2024.

MCT DS Philip Sukibuka joting down points during yesterday’s VNR consultation.

MID DS Corporate, Andrew Houlia presenting during the group presentation session yesterday.

MNPDC Deputy Secretary for SPPQG, Nichola Namo, making an opening remark during the consultation yesterday.

MNPDC Director of the Program Quality Division, Alice Iwembu, and Deputy Secretary for SPPQG, Nichola Namo, jotting down inputs during yesterday’s presentation session.

Representatives from SIG line ministries, stakeholders and other partners during the initial VNR consultation earlier this year.

Tsatsa Seimarlie of Plan International speaking during the group presentation session yesterday.