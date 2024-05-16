MPNSCS Bids Farewell to Outgoing Minister and Welcomes New Leader at Elegant Dinner Event

Permanent Secretary Karen Galokale greeted the former and newly appointed ministers during the farewell and welcome dinner.

The Ministry of Police, National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS) hosted a dinner on Wednesday to bid farewell to its outgoing Minister, Mr. Anthony K. Veke, and welcome its newly appointed Minister, Mr. Jimson Fiau Tanangada.

MPNSC Permanent Secretary (PS) Karen Galokale said the purpose of the dinner is to acknowledge the work that the former Minister has done in guiding MPNSCS forward under the 11th Parliament and also to welcome on board the new Minister who will lead the Ministry forward in its next chapter under the 12th Parliament.

PS Galokale said it has not been an easy few years for MPNSCS since 2020 until this year, but we have managed to face the challenges and have come out more determined, and this is a big thank you to the political support and guidance rendered by Mr. Veke.

During the tenure of Mr. Veke in October 2019, straight after the famous diplomatic shift, the country faced two incidents that tested our security confidence. The 2021 riots and the 2022 pandemic. In both incidents, the RSIPF and CSSI capabilities were tested, and our flaws were identified.

PS Galokale said with heartfelt gratitude that she wishes to thank Mr. Veke for his dedication and commitment in guiding the ministry during his tenure as a minister of MPNSCS.

Mr. Veke, who was touched by the heartfelt sentiment expressed by the PS, said: “Serving as Minister of MPNSCS has been a tremendous honour and privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside such dedicated and passionate individuals in the Ministry, the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioners Office, and the police force.”

While paying respect to the outgoing Minister, PS Galokale also welcomed the new Minister, Mr. Jimson Fiau Tanangada.

“You have taken on the helm of a very important ministry, with a lot of expectation from our people. I understand that this will not be an easy undertaking, but I am confident that you are capable of what lies ahead.

“I am confident that under your leadership, we will pursue the government’s plan to bring back confidence in the RSIPF, strengthen the CSSI systems, and improve our national security space.”

In response to the welcome introduction, Minister Jimson Fiau Tanangada said he is happy to commence his role as Minister of MPNSCS and to work together with the senior management of the ministry and its two agencies to implement their reform plan in the next four years.

He acknowledges that there are still huge challenges ahead, especially with our country’s security and wellbeing, but he strongly believes in us all working together to provide a security strategy that provides a pathway to address the security challenges of our country.

//End//