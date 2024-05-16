Submit Release
SIAF engage with USP students during a sport event

Solomon’s International Assistance Force (SIAF) engaged with the University of South Pacific Honiara students at a large sporting event at Multi-Purpose hall and outdoor Dome in Honiara on 16 May 2024.

The engagement program with the RSIPF is part of the ongoing involvement of the Solomon Island International Force (SIAF) comprising Australian, Fiji Police and Defence forces.

Today’s engagement sends a clear message of support to Solomon Island youths in their sporting and education pursuit.

SIAF Superintendent Matt Lyddiard said, “We really enjoy our ongoing community engagement events. Every time I watch the Solomon youth in sport I am struck by how fit, skilled and competitive they are.”

Superintendent Lyddiard said, “I’ve watched the Futsal and I know the Solomon’s are the team to beat in the Pacific. It is great to provide some support to a nation of true sportsmen and women.”

Australian, Fiji Police and Defence under the SIAF banner will organise another larger event starting 1pm this Saturday 18 May 2024 at the Naha field opposite Naha police station.

The day will involve RSIPF fitness trainer Instructors delivering a range of sports activities and more fun games.

//End//

SIAF members serving the USP students light meal

USP students chat with a SIAF member during the game

USP students line for BBQ sausage

USP Students lining up for light meal refreshment during the volley ball game

USP students pose for a photo during the sport event

