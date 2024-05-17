Manchin Statement On Death Of Miner Virgil Paynter

May 16, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of coal miner Virgil Paynter, who was fatally injured Thursday morning at the CM Energy Operations LP Surface Mine in Wyoming County.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Virgil Paynter at the CM Energy Operations LP Surface Mine in Wyoming County. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers during this devastating time. West Virginians and Americans are forever grateful to the brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our nation and Virgil’s sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I send our deep condolences to Virgil’s wife, Sherri, and all of his loved ones as they mourn this incredible loss.”