A BMW 507 Discovered by Thom Fajemisin at Bonhams A BMW 507 Discovered by Thom Fajemisin The BMW M Class Thom Fajemisin

The Audrain Concours Auction with finds by specialist Thom Fajemisin

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than forty years in the shadows, hidden from public view in a modest garage, a rare BMW 507 has left the building. One of the most desired automobiles of the collector car world will have its chance to shine when it crosses the block at the Bonhams Audrain Concours Auction on September 30 as the sale's early star, estimated at $1,800,000 – 2,200,000.

The 1957 Series II Roadster is one of just 252 of BMW's flagship sportscar of the period ever produced. Its exclusivity and price tag appealed to the glitterati of the age, with owners ranging from the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, to King Constantine II of Greece. The 507 remains arguably the most collectible and coveted BMW to date.

This matching numbers example was delivered new to Caracas Venezuela, fitted with desirable Rudge knock-off wheels and optional hard top. It later made its way to Montreal, Canada where it was acquired by the late father of the vendor in 1979.

Unusually for such a glamorous statement car, this 507 was driven straight into a modest garage in an unassuming part of Philadelphia, where it has been kept for 43 years without turning a wheel – only being started up from time to time.

The car had been part of a fleet of 507s kept by the family over the past 50 years or so. A largely originally example, it was the subject of a typically 1970s makeover with a repaint in 'Pontiac Bright Blue Metallic' prior to the current ownership. Inside, the original leather interior has a pleasingly 'lived-in' appearance.

Thom Fajemisin, Senior Specialist, Bonhams US Motor Cars, said: "This treasure of a garage-find, which has been squirreled away for more than 40 years, offers a spectacular opportunity to the serious collector – and it's offered at no reserve.

"The new owner has the choice of sympathetically refurbishing or fully restoring this recently discovered gem."

The BMW lines up with other desirable collector cars consigned to the second Bonhams Audrain Concours Auction, including a 1929 Packard Model 645 Deluxe Eight Roadster, a 1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Sports Saloon and a 1963 Facel Vega Facel II Coupe.

Thom Fajemisin returns to Bonhams to the prestigious Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week – which has firmly established itself on the collector car calendar, where the auction house staged its successful debut sale last year.

Fajemisin added: "We are so excited to be returning to this exclusive venue and look forward to welcoming back our East Coast clients and collectors to the Audrain Concours Auction and to working with our partners at this world-class Concours."

Thom Fajemisin’s, further consignments of collector motorcars and collections are currently being invited by the Bonhams US motorcar team to this boutique East Cost sale.