Traffic Advisory for May 16 - 28, 2024

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DORCHESTER

Haitian - American Unity Parade – Sunday, May 19, 2024

The annual Haitian American Unity Parade will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024 with formation occurring on Blue Hill Avenue between River Street and Babson Street and on Babson Street from Blue Hill Avenue to Fremont Street. The parade route is Blue Hill Avenue from Babson Street right onto Westview Street entering Harambee Park with floats continuing on Blue Hill Avenue taking a right onto Talbot Avenue. Step off time is at 1:00PM.

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the activities:

Blue Hill Avenue, East side, from River Street (Mattapan Square) to Talbot Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue on Center Island, East side of island from Babson Street to Freemont Street

Babson Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue, heading northerly to Freemont Street

Talbot Avenue, Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Wales Street

Westview Street, Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Westview Way

DOWNTOWN

Open Canal Street – Friday, May 17, 2024

Canal Street will be free from vehicles when home games are to be played during the Playoffs for the Boston Bruins and for the Boston Celtics.

Canal Street, Both sides, from Rip Valenti Way to Causeway Street

Youth Pride Parade - Saturday, May 18, 2024

The Youth Pride will take place over the following streets: on Cambridge Street, straight onto Tremont Street, right onto Park Street, left onto Beacon Street, right onto Bowdoin Street, left onto Cambridge Street, through City Hall Plaza, right onto Congress Street, left into Adams Park, through Quincy Market Area, crossing over Surface Road to the Greenway. The parade is permitted for sidewalk use only.

FENWAY

Emmanuel College – Saturday, May 18, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place to support the graduation exercises at Emmanuel

College taking place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 on the following roadway:

Avenue Louis Pasteur, Between Fenway and the circle at Longwood Avenue (both sides)

SOUTH BOSTON

Polish Constitution Day – Sunday, May 19, 2023

The Polish American Congress of Eastern Massachusetts will be hosting Polish Constitution Day in areas around the Polish American Citizens Club in South Boston.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 8AM to 6PM on the following streets:

Al Zwiercan Way (formerly known as Power Street), Both sides, from Boston Street to End of Street

Boston Street, Both sides, from Rawson Street heading northerly to the start of the bridge for the I-93 overpass.

SEAPORT

The Annual Harpoon Brewery 5 Miler Road Race – Sunday, May 19, 2024

The five mile road race is scheduled to begin at 10 am and should be over by 11:15. 5,000 runner will race over the following route: FID Kennedy, Tide Street, left onto Drydock avenue, right onto Black Falcon Avenue, right onto Design Center Way, left onto Dry Dock Avenue, left onto Summer Street, left onto East First Street, right onto Farragut Road, left onto East Broadway Extension, left onto Day Boulevard, left onto Shore Road, ride onto East First Street, right onto Summer Street, right onto Dry Dock Avenue, right onto Black Falcon Avenue, left onto Dry Dock Avenue, right onto Tide Street. Expect rolling road closures to accommodate runners.

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial Dedication – Friday, May 24, 2024

The rededication for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the area of 85 Northern Avenue. The ceremony will take place from 10:00AM to 1:00 PM and will require the closing of Northern Avenue from Fan Pier Boulevard to Harbor Shore Drive.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Thursday and Friday at the following location:

Northern Avenue, South side (District Hall side), from Fan Pier Boulevard to Harbor Shore Drive.

WEST ROXBURY

Age Strong Event – Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Temporary parking restriction to allow buses and MBTA “the Ride” vehicles access to the curb due to an Age Strong event taking place at the Irish Social Club at 119 Park Street on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

It will be in place 9:00AM to 3:00PM on the following street:

Park Street, North side (odd side), from Centre Street to Corey Street

