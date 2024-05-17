2024 National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant returns home to Rundle Mall

Release date: 17/05/24

Preparations are well under way for another wonderful edition of Adelaide’s much beloved National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant which will return to the streets of Adelaide later this year.

The event’s 92nd edition will kickstart the festive season on Saturday 2 November at 9.30am and is set to wind through the city before Father Christmas completes his journey where it all began, in Rundle Mall.

National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant is the largest public street parade in the southern hemisphere.

In 2023 the free event broke all records attracting more than 320,000 people to the streets of Adelaide.

The National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant is a free community event.

Visit christmaspageant.com.au for more information.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

This is an exciting signal that Christmas is fast approaching.

I am delighted South Australians can now start planning for the next National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant as we announce this year’s date for one of Adelaide’s much beloved family events.

This event is unique and special to South Australians, bringing huge crowds of all generations into the heart of Adelaide to launch festive celebrations and it follows the spectacular return of the event to the streets of Adelaide in 2023 when more than 320,000 people gathered in our CBD.

With this year’s pageant route finishing in Rundle Mall, I think we will see a special finish to this iconic event – it will be the perfect way to kick off the 2024 festive season while bringing a real boost to our local businesses in the Adelaide CBD.

Attributable to Brian Gilbertson, Director National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant

Preparations are well under way for another wonderful edition of the event in 2024.

We are ready to celebrate 92 years of festive magic in 2024 and look forward to sharing some exciting new additions with everyone too,” Mr Gilbertson said.

Returning to Rundle Mall is something we are looking forward to – it’s where it all began and a special way for us to honour National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant history.

We expect a big crowd eager to welcome Father Christmas to Adelaide and explore the city afterwards.

Attributable to Vito Borrello, Chief Executive National Pharmacies

We expect the 92nd National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant to share joy with the entire community once again.

The love everyone shows the National Pharmacies Christmas Pageant is incredible and being able to see the joy across the entire crowd on Pageant Day is something we look forward to every year.

There may still be a few more months until the event, but the countdown has started for everyone here at National Pharmacies. Our teams and our members are so passionate about this event, and it fills us with great pride for what we are able to help deliver each year.