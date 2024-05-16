Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,498 in the last 365 days.

Commission Changes 2024 Spring Chinook Salmon Season in the Clearwater River Basin

The Fish and Game Commission met today (May 16, 2024) to discuss a season and limit change recommended by IDFG staff for the spring Chinook Salmon fishery in the Clearwater River basin. 

Seasons and limits for the spring Chinook Salmon fishery in the Clearwater River basin were initially set by the commission on March 20, 2024. The seasons and limits were set based on a preseason forecast that estimated about 8,000 adult, hatchery spring Chinook Salmon would return to the Clearwater River basin and provide a harvest share of around 1,400 fish. Using this information, a season was set providing a 4-day/week fishery with a daily limit of four (4) fish with no more than one (1) being an adult (> 24 inches).

Now that about 90% of Idaho’s spring return has passed over Bonneville Dam, we have a good idea of how many fish will ultimately return to the Clearwater River basin. We are now projecting that around 14,000 adult fish (based on PIT tags) will return to Clearwater River and provide a harvest share of around 4,500 fish. With this significant increase in harvest share, more opportunity can be provided to anglers without jeopardizing other important goals like an extended fishing season and distributing harvest fairly across the basin. Specially, IDFG staff recommended following the season and limit guidelines displayed in the “Harvest Matrix” table below that anglers helped develop and support.

You just read:

Commission Changes 2024 Spring Chinook Salmon Season in the Clearwater River Basin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more