MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 6, 2024, to Monday, May 13, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 6, 2024, through Monday, May 13, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 6, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 24-068-087

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Terrell Dominic Jefferies, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-068-117

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Neal Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-068-128

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Kearney Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kurtis Vaughn Hubbard, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, Endangerment with a Firearm, Robbery while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-068-545

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kareen Ali Moore, of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-068-658

A Stevens 77A 12-gauge shotgun, two Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handguns, and a Glenfield 30A .30-30 rifle were recovered in the 2200 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Ryan Conrad Murphy, of Remus, MI, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device. CCN: 24-068-718

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

An Umarex BB gun was recovered in the 7600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-069-191

A Ruger LCP II 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of B Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Benjamin Donnell Boston, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-069-278

Thursday, May 9, 2024

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of 47th Street & A Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Willie Joe Hunter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 24-069-379

A Smith & Wesson Magnum .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Wiltberger Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 52-year-old Olufemi Williams, of Northwest, D.C., and 35-year-old Ron Edward Middleton, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, Theft First Degree, Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Armed Carjacking, Endangerment with a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. CCN: 24-069-670

A Smith & Wesson XD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-069-731

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-069-879

Friday, May 10, 2024

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Paul Emerson Frazier, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-070-006

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of First Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Alexander Leandro Clarke, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-143

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of S Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-395

A Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-398

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Q Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-070-404

Saturday, May 11, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antonio Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-461

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Derrick Pierre Capers, of New Carolton, MD, for No Permit and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 24-070-499

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus 82 .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 4000 block of Ely Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-070-524

A 5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” rifle and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Malik Antonio Alcorn, of Southeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Jihad Alcorn, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-566

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, two Glock 22 .40 caliber handguns, a Beretta M-9A1 92FS 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 600 block of Havard Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Tyshawn Tyree Simms, of Northeast, D.C., 20-year-old Kevin Lammar Hider, of Northeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Michael Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Machine Gun), Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, Flee Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-735

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lamar Fosque, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 24-070-834

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-840

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 13th Street & Franklin Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-070-951

A Smith & Wesson PC-1911 .44 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-070-954

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old John Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-070-969

Sunday, May 12, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-070-986

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Rashad Kyle, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled substance while Armed. CCN: 24-071-290

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jaleel Conner, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-071-318

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-071-428

Monday, May 13, 2024

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Juquan Blackwell, of Capital Heights, MD, and 35-year-old David Degreaffenreidte, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 24-071-404

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Elijah Hinton-El, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons (Sawed-off shotgun or Ghost Gun), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-071-853

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###