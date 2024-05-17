Joe Bonamassa Releases Masterpiece "If Heartaches Were Nickels" From Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra
The live album/film is out June 21st via J&R AdventuresLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock virtuoso Joe Bonamassa announces the release of his latest single, “If Heartaches Were Nickels," recorded live at the legendary Hollywood Bowl. This poignant rendition, featured on Bonamassa’s upcoming album and film release Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra, breathes new life into one of his earlier classics from his 2000 debut album A New Day Yesterday. The performance, enhanced by a 40-piece orchestra, captures the grandeur of Bonamassa's live show and elevates the song, highlighting his unique ability to blend deep blues influences with rock vigor. WATCH Bonamassa’s performance of “If Heartaches Were Nickels.” Pre-order the New Live Album and Film.
Bonamassa’s rendition of "If Heartaches Were Nickels" received critical acclaim and helped establish his reputation as a formidable talent in the blues genre. STREAM the new single “If Heartaches Were Nickels.” Originally written by Warren Haynes and covered by Kenny Neal, the song remains a standout track in Bonamassa's discography, often praised for its emotional depth and technical brilliance. This single follows the release of the album’s most recent single "Ball Peen Hammer,” continuing to showcase Bonamassa's musical journey and his contributions to the blues-rock genre. On June 21st in CD/DVD, CD/BR, 2 LP special color vinyl (180-gram), and digital formats, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra continues celebrating Bonamassa's musical journey and his contributions to the blues-rock genre.
Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra showcases Bonamassa’s virtuosic blend of blues and rock but also elevates fan-favorite tracks with grandiose orchestral arrangements by some of Hollywood's finest – David Campbell, Trevor Rabin, and Jeff Bova. “Very few gigs represent my journey in music more than the Hollywood Bowl. I moved to Los Angeles in 2003 in search of opportunity and cheaper rent than New York City. My first gig at The Mint was attended by 5 of my friends and that's all. We have played The Greek Theatre many times since, but the Bowl has always been a dream. The orchestra and the sheer scale of the event and venue is something I will never forget. I am so grateful that we filmed this special event in my life,” reminisces Bonamassa.
Following the momentum from his standout performance supporting The Rolling Stones at Lumen Field this week, Bonamassa is gearing up for his eagerly awaited "Blues Deluxe Tour" in the U.S. this summer. Beginning August 2nd in Selbyville, DE, and culminating in an unforgettable two-night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, on August 30th and 31st, the tour celebrates Bonamassa's seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 21-city tour will showcase an electrifying mix of Bonamassa's classics and deep tracks live for the first time, alongside a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues-rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
In addition to his musical releases and touring, Bonamassa remains dedicated to his philanthropic efforts through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). The foundation recently launched an initiative offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see Bonamassa live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This sweepstakes directly supports KTBA’s mission to promote music education and aid musicians in need. With the success of KTBA’s numerous programs, including the Fueling Musicians Program and virtual blues education initiatives, the foundation has raised over 2 million in fundraising and continues to grow. To date, the foundation has impacted over 100,000 students across the United States and provided essential support to hundreds of musicians.
SUMMER TOUR
June 14 - Kent, UK - Black Deer Festival
June 15 - Basingstoke, UK - The Anvil
June 20 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Vivo Rio
June 22 - Sao Paulo, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Ibirapuera Parque
June 24 - Curita, BR - Best of Blues & Rock Fest - Live Curitiba
U.S. SUMMER - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 17 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion *
July 18 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival *
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival *
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. FALL TOUR
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 -Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27- Appleton, WI -Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over 2.2 million in donations.
