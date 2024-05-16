Manchin Leads Bipartisan, Bicameral Group to Introduce CRA Resolution of Disapproval to Overturn Administration’s Final 30D EV Tax Credit Rule

Washington, DC — Today, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Deb Fischer (R-NE), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution of disapproval to overturn the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s final rule implementing the 30D Clean Vehicle Credit. Chairman Manchin earlier this month announced his intent to file a CRA resolution of disapproval against the rule.

Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV-01) and Jared Golden (D-ME-02) are introducing a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

“The Inflation Reduction Act was written specifically to bring our energy and manufacturing supply chains back to the United States and eliminate our dependency on foreign adversaries, especially China. This Administration continues to ignore the law that Congress agreed upon and implement a bill that they did not pass that allows China to gain control of our nation’s auto industry. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan, bicameral CRA resolution of disapproval to hold the White House and its radical climate advisors accountable, protect American jobs and secure our energy supply chains,” said Chairman Manchin.

“President Biden wants to prop up America’s transition to EVs by keeping Chinese graphite flowing into the United States. As usual, China will profit richly off the administration’s ‘green’ energy dreams. If Joe Biden wants to force EVs on Americans, he should at least find another source of graphite,” said Senator Fischer.

“We cannot allow American tax dollars to enrich Chinese companies attempting to infiltrate the American auto supply chain,” said Senator Brown. “We created this tax credit for American-made cars and it needs to stay that way.”

“The Biden Administration’s EV policy is a ‘Made in China’ policy. The Inflation Reduction Act’s clean vehicle tax credits will only hurt American manufacturing, flood the market with EVs, and benefit the elite,” said Senator Rubio.

“While I certainly support electric vehicles, there is no question the Biden administration has significantly departed from the clear requirements of federal law in promulgating these rules,” Senator Murkowski said. “In particular, the administration has arbitrarily loosened requirements for domestic content, which compounds their policy of seeking minerals from abroad while rejecting good projects here at home. It’s wrong to make U.S. taxpayer subsidies available for EVs built with foreign minerals, so I thank Chairman Manchin for leading the effort to force the Biden administration to do this right.”

“The federal government should be prioritizing American manufacturers instead of outsourcing labor to China. It’s matter of fiscal responsibility and national security to support American businesses instead of supporting foreign adversaries — and this measure will help put the United States back on top as a global leader in manufacturing,” said Senator Braun.

“Actions speak louder than words. The Biden Administration’s final rule on the Electric Vehicle Credit makes it clear that they are prioritizing misguided Green New Deal products coming from China over American investment in our domestic supply chain. Not only is this rule making clearly illegal, but it also undermines American manufacturing and economic growth. Allowing Chinese entities to deluge the United States with products that should and can be made in America is a betrayal of American manufacturers and producers. Our adversaries should not have access to American tax credits, plain and simple. This bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Review Act resolution holds the Biden Administration accountable for the economic and national security disasters they are bestowing upon the American people. The Biden Administration’s alignment with the Chinese Communist Party weakens the United States, and Congress must lead when Joe Biden refuses to,” said Congresswoman Miller.

"This new treasury rule misses the point of the IRA: We're supposed to be prioritizing American manufacturing, not using taxpayer dollars to reward our foreign competitors’ market distortions by cementing their position in our supply chain,” Congressman Golden said. “I support this CRA because it makes Congressional intent clear: More production in the United States."