Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,176 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,499 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the President's commitment to free higher education

PHILIPPINES, May 16 - Press Release
May 17, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PRESIDENT'S COMMITMENT TO FREE HIGHER EDUCATION

I thank President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for his commitment to continuing the provision of free higher education in our public universities and colleges. His commitment affirms the principle we held when we pushed for the passage of the free higher education law under Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act: that education is an investment and not a burden to the Filipino people.

The free higher education law gave more young Filipinos the opportunity to attend college. From Academic Year (AY) 2013-2014 to AY 2017-2018, before the free higher education law, the average enrollment in our state and local universities and colleges (SUCs and LUCs) was more than 1.6 million. By AY 2018-2019 to AY 2022-2023, when we were already implementing the free higher education law, the average enrollment in SUCs and LUCs rose by 13% to more than 1.8 million.

We need to continue investing in our state universities and colleges so they can have the resources, including world-class facilities and competent personnel, to deliver quality tertiary education. I will continue working with our partners in government and the academe to ensure that the free higher education law continues to change the lives of Filipino youth and their families.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the President's commitment to free higher education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more