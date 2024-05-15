Submit Release
Ambassador Mirošič presented his Letter of Credence to the Secretary General of the Caribbean Community dr. Carla Barnett

SLOVENIA, May 15 - On May 14, 2024 Ambassador Iztok Mirošič presented his Letter of Credence as Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Slovenia to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to the Secretary General of CARICOM dr. Carla Barnett in Georgetown, Guyana.

In his remarks Ambassador Mirošič stressed that Slovenia will continue and deepen bilateral relations with CARICOM, based on partnership, mutual respect and solidarity and remains committed to use various tools and opportunities to further strengthen our ties and cooperation in the areas of common interest. We believe among them are addressing common environmental challenges in the fields of climate, water, forestry, pollinators/bees and biodiversity, and in finding possible solutions, including digital solutions, innovative technologies and AI cooperation of science and research institutions, where the consideration of facilitating joint projects takes place.

Ambassador expressed sincere gratitude to CARICOM member countries and to Secretary General for their support to Slovenia´s candidacy for the non-permanent member United Nations Security Council. In this context they also discussed the security situation in the region, including the situation in Haiti and the relations between Guyana and Venezuela.

Ambassador Mirošič invited Secretary General dr. Carla Barnett to visit Slovenia and participate at the Latin American and the Caribbean Days 2024 that will take place as a series of thematic events, also in hybrid and virtual format with the main event in October.

