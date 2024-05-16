Intchains Group Limited Reports First Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip-based solutions products and a corporate holder of cryptocurrencies based on Ethereum, or ETH, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Highlights

Sales volume of ASIC chips remained steady at 494,235 units for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 497,854 units for the same period of 2023. ASIC chip sales for the first quarter of 2024 consisted of 410,162 units sold directly to customers and 84,073 units embedded in computing equipment for blockchain applications that we began offering to customers in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenue was RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.8% from RMB26.0 million for the same period of 2023.



Net loss was RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of RMB4.7 million for the same period of 2023.



As of March 31, 2024, the fair value of our cryptocurrency assets was RMB23.6 million (US$3.3 million), primarily comprised of approximately 825 ETH, with a total fair value of RMB21.9 million (US$3.1 million).



Mr. Qiang Ding, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the first quarter of 2024, the industry demonstrated a clear upward trajectory. As a market leader, Intchains fully leveraged its resources and technological advantages to seize rising opportunities within the industry and along the value chain. While we remain committed to fostering growth and progress across our current business lines, we are actively exploring new products and business models. In the first quarter of 2024, we began trial production and sales of our newly introduced Goldshell-branded Box series computing equipment for blockchain applications. These devices feature the latest ASIC chips, designed and manufactured using a 12nm process node, which swiftly garnered widespread market acclaim and bolstered recognition of our cutting-edge technology and brand. As we progress through 2024, we will continue to enhance our R&D capabilities and develop additional ASIC chip products tailored for applications across the WEB3 industry.

Mr. Ding added, “We have begun implementing a pivotal cryptocurrency acquisition strategy in this quarter to expand our investment in cryptocurrencies with ETH-based cryptocurrencies serving as our primary long-term asset reserve. We believe that this initiative will fully unlock the value of our capital, while enhancing Intchains’ competitiveness and our role in the development of the WEB3 industry, propelling sustainable growth for both the Company and the industry.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue was RMB24.3 million (US$3.4 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing a decrease of 6.8% from RMB26.0 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to a one-off sale of intelligent router products in the first quarter of 2023, which generated RMB1.2 million in revenue. When excluding this one-off sale, revenue from our ASIC chip products remained relatively stable between the two periods, with no significant fluctuations in either the sales volume or average selling price of our ASIC chip products.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB15.3 million (US$2.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB13.2 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by a RMB4.4 million inventory write-down for certain products in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting our expectation of challenging market conditions facing these products.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB38.1 million (US$5.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 168.3% from RMB14.2 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses, partially offset by a net gain on fair value of cryptocurrency.

Research and development expenses increased by 357.0% to RMB36.5 million (US$5.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB8.0 million for the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher expenses related to mask costs for our research and development projects, as well as increased personnel-related expenses.



Sales and marketing expenses increased by 27.2% to RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB1.3 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by increased share-based incentive expenses.



General and administrative expenses increased by 9.5% to RMB5.4 million (US$0.7 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB4.9 million for the same period of 2023, mainly driven by increased share-based incentive expenses.



Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net, for the first quarter of 2024 was RMB5.4 million (US$0.7 million), compared to nil in the same period of 2023. We early-adopted the amendments required pursuant to ASU 2023-08 on January 1, 2024, using a modified retrospective transition method with a cumulative-effect adjustment recorded to the opening balance of retained earnings as of January 1, 2024. The cumulative-effect adjustment of RMB0.3 million was recorded as an increase to the opening balance of retained earnings as of January 1, 2024. We measured cryptocurrency at fair value and included the gains and losses from remeasurement in net income. The gain pertains to the change in cryptocurrency’s fair value from the adoption date, January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the increased price of ETH.



Interest Income

Interest income increased by 17.2% to RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB3.5 million for the same period of 2023, mainly attributable to our effective cash management.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, decreased by 96.6% to RMB0.1 million (US$ nil) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB4.1 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in grants received from the local government, which have no repayment obligations.

Net Income/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, we recorded a net loss of RMB14.8 million (US$2.1 million) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net income of RMB4.7 million for the same period of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were RMB0.12 (US$0.02) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to basic and diluted net earnings per ordinary share of RMB0.04 for the same period of 2023. Each ADS represents two of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

Recent Developments

We have begun implementing a pivotal cryptocurrency acquisition strategy in this quarter to expand the Company’s investments in cryptocurrencies. Pursuant to this strategy, the Company plans to acquire ETH-based cryptocurrencies using cash flows generated from operations. We view our holdings of ETH-based cryptocurrencies as long-term holdings and expect to continue to accumulate ETH-based cryptocurrencies. We have not set any specific target for the amount of ETH-based cryptocurrencies we seek to hold, and we will continue to monitor market conditions in determining whether to purchase additional ETH-based cryptocurrencies. Going forward, ETH-based cryptocurrencies will serve as a crucial long-term asset reserve for us.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chip products for blockchain applications and a corporate holder of cryptocurrencies based on ETH. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, the two major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products consist of high-performance computing ASIC chips with high computing power and superior power efficiency, computing equipment incorporating its ASIC chips, and ancillary software and hardware, all of which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. To support its WEB3 industry development initiatives, the Company acquires and holds ETH-based cryptocurrencies as its long-term asset reserve using liquid assets that exceed its working capital requirements. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: (i) our goals and strategies; (ii) our future business development, formed condition and results of operations; (iii) expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures; (iv) growth of and competition trends in our industry; (v) our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products; (vi) general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; (vii) relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; (viii) fluctuations in the market price of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; gains or losses from the sale of ETH-based cryptocurrencies; changes in accounting treatment for the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies holdings; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which ETH-based cryptocurrencies are traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud, or other events leading to the loss of the Company’s ETH-based cryptocurrencies; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of ETH-based cryptocurrencies associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the industry; and (viii) assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) As of December 31, As of March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets： Cash and cash equivalents 694,750 665,803 92,213 Inventories, net 41,767 30,760 4,260 Prepayments and other current assets, net 47,403 37,174 5,148 Short-term investments 13,596 5,068 702 Total current assets 797,516 738,805 102,323 Non-current Assets: Cryptocurrency 645 23,634 3,273 Property, equipment, and software, net 49,184 49,462 6,851 Intangible assets, net 3,425 3,883 538 Right-of-use assets 1,735 1,496 207 Deferred tax assets 12,899 24,294 3,365 Prepayments on long-term assets 113,425 112,853 15,630 Other non-current assets 421 526 73 Total non-current assets 181,734 216,148 29,937 Total assets 979,250 954,953 132,260 LIABILITIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 195 1,151 159 Contract liabilities 9,828 236 33 Income tax payable 1,634 1,321 183 Lease liabilities 1,103 1,114 154 Provision for warranty 40 52 7 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 15,364 13,274 1,839 Total current liabilities 28,164 17,148 2,375 Non-current Liabilities: Lease liabilities 761 382 53 Total non-current liabilities 761 382 53 Total liabilities 28,925 17,530 2,428 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares (US$0.000001 par value; 50,000,000,000 shares authorized, 119,876,032 and 119,891,874 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2024, respectively) 1 1 - Subscriptions receivable from shareholders (1 ) (1 ) - Additional paid-in capital 186,262 187,715 25,998 Statutory reserve 48,265 48,592 6,730 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,838 1,946 269 Retained earnings 713,960 699,170 96,835 Total equity 950,325 937,423 129,832 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 979,250 954,953 132,260





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data, or as otherwise noted) For the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ Products revenue 26,030 24,271 3,361 Cost of revenue (13,244 ) (15,262 ) (2,114 ) Gross profit 12,786 9,009 1,247 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (7,995 ) (36,540 ) (5,061 ) Sales and marketing expenses (1,276 ) (1,623 ) (225 ) General and administrative expenses (4,939 ) (5,410 ) (749 ) Gain on fair value of cryptocurrency, net - 5,442 754 Total operating expenses (14,210 ) (38,131 ) (5,281 ) Loss from operations (1,424 ) (29,122 ) (4,034 ) Interest income 3,540 4,150 575 Foreign exchange gains/(loss), net 61 (254 ) (35 ) Other income, net 4,098 139 19 Income/(loss) before income tax expenses 6,275 (25,087 ) (3,475 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,539 ) 10,292 1,425 Net Income/(loss) 4,736 (14,795 ) (2,050 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (107 ) 108 15 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 4,629 (14,687 ) (2,035 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation — Basic 117,921,301 119,888,044 119,888,044 — Diluted 117,921,301 119,888,044 119,888,044 Net earnings/(loss) per share — Basic 0.04 (0.12 ) (0.02 ) — Diluted 0.04 (0.12 ) (0.02 )





INTCHAINS GROUP LIMITED UNAUDITED CRYPTOCURRENCY-ADDITIONAL INFORMATION As of Quarter Ended Cryptocurrency Approximate Number of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Original Cost Basis Approximate Average Purchase Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (a) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price (b) Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter (c) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price (d) Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter (e) Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price (f) Unit USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD March 31,2024

ETH 346 999,180 2,888 2,100 726,600 4,094 1,416,524 3,618 1,251,828 ETH-Coinbase Staked 479 1,297,687 2,709 2,236 1,071,044 4,341 2,079,339 3,842 1,840,318 Bitcoin 0.67 44,995 67,157 38,501 25,796 73,836 49,470 70,407 47,173 USDT&USDC 99,583 99,583 1 1 99,583 1 99,583 1 99,583 Others Multiple * 81,571 Multiple * Multiple * 67,814 Multiple * 124,481 Multiple * 91,346 Total 2,523,016 1,990,837 3,769,397 3,330,248

*The 'Others' category encompasses various cryptocurrencies that are not reported individually due to their lower significance. This category is labeled as 'Multiple' to indicate the presence of diverse prices associated with different type of cryptocurrency. Due to their immaterial nature, detailed price listings are not provided.

(a)The "Lowest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we purchased any of the cryptocurrency.

(b)The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Lowest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the lowest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(c)The "Highest Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency During Quarter" represents the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter, without regard to when we purchased any of the cryptocurrency.

(d)The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Highest Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the highest market price for a single unit of cryptocurrency reported on the Coinbase exchange during the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.

(e)The "Market Price Per Unit of Cryptocurrency at End of Quarter" represents the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter, which aligns with the our revenue recognition cut-off.

(f)The "Market Value of Cryptocurrency Held at End of Quarter Using Ending Market Price" represents a mathematical calculation consisting of the market price of a single unit of cryptocurrency on the Coinbase exchange at midnight UTC+8 time on the last day of the respective quarter multiplied by the number of cryptocurrency we held at the end of the applicable period.