RUBIS Revs Up Excitement at St Vincent Drag Car, Bike Race

RUBIS refuels sponsorship of Island Rush Weekend Drag Racing Meet

For the third year running, RUBIS refuelled its sponsorship of the Island Rush Weekend drag car and bike racing meet in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to help rev up the excitement as regional competitors blazed the track at the old E.T. Joshua Airport.

The event, organised in collaboration with the SVG Motorsport Association, was held on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April. It was a resounding success as competitors from Caribbean countries, including Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago, received support from an over 2000-strong crowd of motorsport fans.

Spectators revelled in the atmosphere as the furious roar of the fastest machines in the region competed with the loud cheers from excited fans. RUBIS tents and feather banners added to the occasion’s colour, providing backdrops for memorable photos and ensuring brand visibility throughout the event.

Ellsworth Dacon, Rush’s manager, expressed gratitude to RUBIS for its continued partnership, emphasising the mutual benefits gained by both organisations and the broader motorsport community. “All of us at Rush look forward to working with RUBIS not only for this event but also for future events to maximise the benefits this arrangement can bring, not only for ourselves but also for motorsport in the Island and the wider Caribbean. We are grateful and honoured to have RUBIS partnering with us.”

Reaffirming RUBIS’ commitment to fostering motorsport in the region, Elroy Edwards, RUBIS Country Representative, said the company was pleased to support such a high-quality event. He expressed hope for the event’s expansion and evolution into the premier motorsport meet in the Caribbean, underscoring RUBIS’ dedication to fostering growth and excellence in the region’s motorsport scene. “This year, it was pleasing to see many cars from overseas entering and visitors from other Caribbean countries. We wish to see this event expand and become the premier motorsport event in the Caribbean,” Edwards said.