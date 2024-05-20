Coastal Risk Consulting Selected to Update Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment for Miami Shores Village
Coastal Risk Helps Make Communities Safer and More Resilient in a Changing Climate
Coastal Risk Consulting’s mission is to accelerate resilience of the built environment in response to current and future impacts of climate change. Our risk assessments are state-of-the-art.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coastal Risk Consulting, a leading, Florida-based climate risk assessment firm, has been selected to update the Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment for the Miami Shores Village in Miami-Dade County, Florida. This follows the firm's successful delivery of a Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Study for the Village in 2018. Coastal Risk Consulting has a proven track record in providing Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) funded Vulnerability Assessments for several communities in the region, including the Village of Key Biscayne, the Town of Bay Harbor Islands, and Bal Harbour, Florida.
— Albert Slap
About Coastal Risk Consulting
Coastal Risk Consulting is a leader in helping businesses, homeowners, and local governments make their properties safer and more resilient in a changing climate. The firm is the developer of the online, software-as-a-service (SaaS), hazard/climate assessment tool, RiskFootprint™ (www.riskfootprint.com). The RiskFootprint™ hazard/climate risk assessment tool is used by some of the largest property owners, commercial lenders, and insurers in the world, including: American Realty Advisors, Principal Financial Group, Keys Bank, and Marsh Advisory.
According to Coastal Risk President, Albert Slap: “Coastal Risk Consulting’s mission is to accelerate resilience of the built environment in response to current and future impacts of climate change. Our state-of-the-art science identifies hazards, property and building vulnerabilities, and values-at-risk, which allows our clients to make better and more informed decisions on how to make their properties safer and more resilient. Through our strategic partnerships, Coastal Risk also recommends cost-effective, risk mitigation investments and even provides ‘owners’ rep’ guidance during project implementation. This end-to-end service sets Coastal Risk apart from other consultancies and hazard assessment vendors.”
About Miami Shores Village
Miami Shores, or Miami Shores Village, is a village located in Miami-Dade County, Florida. It's part of the Miami metropolitan area of South Florida. As of the 2020 census, the population was 11,567, up from 10,493 in 2010. The history of Miami Shores saw its evolution from agriculture and industry in the early 1900’s to residential. Today, Miami Shores is a vibrant, suburban area with a strong sense of community. The Village is known for its beautiful homes, excellent schools, and abundant recreational opportunities. It is also the home of Barry University.
According to Village Manager, Esmond K. Scott: “Our experience with Coastal Risk Consulting has been excellent. Coastal Risk offers local governments both good science and good community engagement and communication skills.”
As we face the challenges of a changing climate, Coastal Risk Consulting is committed to providing comprehensive and accurate assessments to help communities, businesses and homeowners adapt and thrive.
For more information, please visit www.riskfootprint.com.
Press Contact:
Albert J. Slap, President
Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC
2385 NW Executive Center Drive, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33431
970-710-9553
Albert Slap
Coastal Risk Consulting, LLC
+1 970-710-9553
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn