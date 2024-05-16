Crop Report for the Period May 7 to May 13, 2024

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2024

Producers have made substantial progress in seeding over the last week. Seeding is currently 32 per cent complete in the province, up 20 per cent from last week. This is behind the five-year average of 54 per cent and the 10-year average of 45 per cent. Currently, seeding is more advanced in the southern part of the province. The central and northern regions have made significant seeding progress over the last week moving from an average of five per cent seeding progress combined within these regions to an average of 26 per cent seeding progress this week.

The southwest is furthest advanced with 45 per cent of crop in the ground followed by the southeast region at 36 per cent. The northwest is at 33 per cent and the northeast is at 26 per cent seeding completion. The west-central and east-central regions are similar in seeding progress at 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

Pulse crops are leading in seeding completion with field peas at 53 per cent seeded followed by lentils at 50 per cent and chickpeas at 39 per cent. Durum is 38 per cent seeded, spring wheat at 36 per cent, barley at 30 per cent, oats at 22 per cent, canary seed at 19 per cent and triticale at 18 per cent. Mustard leads for oilseed seeding completion at 24 per cent followed by canola at 17 per cent and flax at 12 per cent. Soybeans are the furthest behind in seeding progress at eight per cent.

Rainfall amounts were variable over the last week in the province with many areas receiving smaller amounts. The highest reported rainfall was in the Richmound area at 59 mm followed by the Avonlea and Leader areas both reporting 48 mm. Other notable rain that fell over the week included in the Marengo area at 39 mm, while the Wadena area received 31 mm and the Speers area received 26 mm.

Provincial topsoil moisture conditions remain adequate this week. Cropland topsoil moisture is reported at four per cent surplus, 86 per cent adequate, nine per cent short and one per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is two per cent surplus, 81 per cent adequate, 16 per cent short and two per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture conditions are similar at two per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate, 17 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Producers are busy seeding while watching their early seeded crops begin to emerge. Many are applying pre-seed herbicide products as the recent rainfall and heat has allowed weeds to emerge ahead of seeding. Cattle are being moved out to greening pastures and branding has started. Producers are reminded to be safe during their field activities and watch for overhead powerlines while moving equipment in fields and farmyards this spring.

