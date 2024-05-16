Saskatchewan's Agri Food Export Volume to India Sees 1217 Per Cent Increase in Q1 2024

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, Saskatchewan's agricultural exports to India, already a top global market for Saskatchewan agriculture, have increased in volume by 13-fold over the previous year for a total of 460,093 metric tonnes.

As Saskatchewan's top pulse market, the exports to India were comprised of peas (73.29 per cent of total) and lentils (26.71 per cent of total).

"Our producers are among the best in the world at supplying large quantities of sustainably produced high-quality agri-food products," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "With India among Saskatchewan's top trading partners last year, the incredible start to 2024 showcases our commitment to building relationships with global trade partners and supports Saskatchewan's long-term economic goals."

The province opened a trade and investment office in India in 2020, and is part of a network of nine international offices dedicated to strengthening the province's economic links globally.

Saskatchewan's exports have grown by more than 52.1 per cent since 2013, contributing to Canada's total exports to India in 2023, reaching a value of $5.1 billion. Of that total, Saskatchewan was responsible for 26 per cent, valued at more than $1.3 billion, with $700 million of that tied directly to agri-food exports.

Saskatchewan has already surpassed its 2030 Growth Plan target of $20 billion in agri-food exports with total shipments of $20.2 billion for 2023.

