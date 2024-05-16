Submit Release
United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

  • Director Elections to the Board of Directors Announced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFCS) (the "Company" or "UFG") announced today that its shareholders elected four Class C Directors to our 11-member board of directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2024.

The following individuals were each elected as Class C Directors to serve three-year terms expiring in 2027.

  • Mark A. Green, Operating Partner at Vistria Group;
  • Christopher R. Drahozal, Professor of Law at the University of Kansas Law School;
  • Lura E. McBride, President and Chief Executive Officer of Van Meter Inc.; and
  • George D. Milligan, President of The Graham Group, Inc.

In other official business, our shareholders:

  • ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2024; and
  • approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers..

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies.

For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact: Investor Relations at IR@unitedfiregroup.com

 


