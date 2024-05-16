The California Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next Tuesday in a case that could change the fate of more than 1 million gig workers in the state — and perhaps the way we hail rides, order takeout or get groceries delivered.
Gig companies spent $200 million to write their own labor law. The state Supreme Court could throw it out
