HashiCorp to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on May 30, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP), The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of 2025 fiscal year, which ended April 30, 2024, after the U.S. markets close Thursday, May 30, 2024.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, HashiCorp will not be hosting an earnings conference call to review the results or providing a financial outlook.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is The Infrastructure Cloud™ company, helping organizations automate multi-cloud and hybrid environments with Infrastructure Lifecycle Management and Security Lifecycle Management. HashiCorp offers The Infrastructure Cloud on the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) for managed cloud services, as well as self-hosted enterprise offerings and community source-available products. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit hashicorp.com.


