Reality TV Star & Podcaster Spencer Pratt to Lead Hydroxycut® Summer Campaign

Pratt will take the torch from his wife Heidi, who lost 22 pounds* with help from Hydroxycut® over a 12-week period in Summer-Fall 2023

Los Angeles, CA and Oakville, ON, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Heidi Pratt lost 22 lbs last summer thanks to Hydroxycut® ( www.hydroxycut.com ), combined with a combination of diet and exercise, her husband Spencer took notice.

“She has always looked great, but DAMNNNN Hydroxycut® really worked for her,” Pratt said. “I wanted in, and to be honest, I started campaigning for it.”

Spencer will join his wife Heidi as the face of Hydroxycut® this summer, playing a leading role in the brand’s “Get Summer Fit” campaign. The rallying cry will begin on May 16th, encouraging people to work towards getting their dream summer body by the July 4th holiday. The campaign will exist on digital and social media platforms and through interview opportunities.

Spencer will promote both new Hydroxycut Hardcore® products like Ultra Shred Gummies, Liquid Heat and Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, in addition to legacy Hydroxycut® products like the Original Capsule, Drink Mix and Non-Stimulant products in a competitive marketplace that has generated ample buzz over the last 12 months.

“We’ve challenged Spencer with a fun goal of trying to fit in a red, white and blue themed swimsuit on Independence Day,” said Wes Parris, the CEO of Iovate Health Sciences International, makers of the Hydroxycut® brand. “While most would reach for a six-pack on the Fourth of July, both Hydroxycut® and Spencer would love to see an abdominal six-pack start to emerge. Those would be fireworks we’d love to see.”

Hydroxycut® ( www.hydroxycut.com ) has sold more than 100 million bottles, and it is currently America’s #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand. Hydroxycut® remains a powerhouse in the weight loss industry and offers an effective science-backed weight loss driver.

Unlike other weight loss supplements, the key ingredient in Hydroxycut® products is backed by two double-blind scientific studies that prove the effectiveness of the key weight loss driver (C. canephora robusta). Boasting their easy-to-follow 3-step program, Hydroxycut® is easily integrated into any diet or nutrition plan and simplifies the weight loss journey many consumers find too complicated or intimidating.

“Heidi spoke with a number of doctors, trainers and nutritionists before starting her Hydroxycut® journey last summer.” Pratt said. “But in doing my research, I only had to speak with Heidi. She told me to get my abs back and gave me a deadline to do so. She said that if I didn’t, she may have to take a trip to Montana if you know what I mean.”

Like Spencer, Heidi is still using Hydroxycut Hardcore® products.This includes the Hardcore Capsules, the Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, the Ultra Shred Gummies and Liquid-Heat Capsules. These new innovations include unique ingredients like paraxanthine from enfinity®, a metabolite of caffeine​ (Ultra Shred Drink Sticks, Liquid Heat), and aXivite®, which delivers a unique thermo sensory warming sensation in a sweet and spicy flavor (Ultra Shred Gummies), that have helped Hydroxycut® become an everyday consumer solution instead of a short-term fix.

About Hydroxycut®:

Hydroxycut® is committed to helping people increase their energy as part of their busy lives while embracing a lifestyle focused on fun and activity with healthier eating choices. Over the past 20 years, more than 100 million bottles of Hydroxycut® have been sold. Millions of people have chosen, and continue to choose, the Hydroxycut® brand as their partner on their weight loss journey. Hydroxycut® comes in various formats to suit your lifestyle, and there’s also a non-stimulant offering for those sensitive to caffeine.

For more information on Hydroxycut® products, visit www.hydroxycut.com. Also follow Hydroxycut® on Facebook®, Instagram®, TikTok ®, and Twitter® for product information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

*Heidi used the key ingredient in Hydroxycut® (C. canephora robusta) with diet and exercise and was remunerated. Average weight loss in 60 days with the key ingredient was 10.95 lbs. with a low-calorie diet, and 3.7 lbs. in a separate 8-week study with a calorie-reduced diet and moderate exercise.

About Iovate Health Sciences International:

Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With brand innovations like MuscleTech®, Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Purely Inspired®, and Hydroxycut®, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 90 countries worldwide. Iovate products are available nationwide at Walmart®, Target®, Walgreens®, Sam's Club®, Amazon®, GNC® and other fine retailers.

