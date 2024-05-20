Purpose Healing Center Celebrates Over Five Years of Transformative Mental Health and Addiction Treatment in Scottsdale

Purpose Healing Center offers Joint Commission accredited programs for Arizona and the US Purpose Healing Center offers evidence-based addiction treatment and dual diagnosis treatment Purpose Healing Center is a Joint Commission-accredited Scottsdale rehab that accepts AHCCCS

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose Healing Center, a leading provider of addiction treatment and mental health services in Scottsdale, is proud to celebrate over five years of dedicated service to the community. Since opening its doors, Purpose Healing Center has remained steadfast in its mission to offer comprehensive, compassionate care to individuals seeking recovery and healing.With a dedicated medically supervised detox setting and a full continuum of care, they are uniquely suited to provide effective treatment to the Phoenix Valley and Maricopa County as a whole.Their JCAHO Accreditation and Commitment to ExcellencePurpose Healing Center is accredited by The Joint Commission, a testament to its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in healthcare. This prestigious accreditation underscores the center’s unwavering dedication to excellence in both outpatient and residential addiction treatment and dual diagnosis care "Over the past five years, we have been privileged to support countless individuals on their journey to recovery," said a spokesperson for Purpose Healing Center. "Our comprehensive approach, which includes medical detox, dual diagnosis treatment, and mental health services, ensures that our clients receive the holistic care they need to achieve lasting sobriety and wellness."Bringing Accessible Addiction Treatment to ArizonaAccessibility is a cornerstone of Purpose Healing Center’s philosophy. The center proudly accepts nearly all forms of AHCCCS (Arizona Medicaid) and is in-network with most major private health insurance carriers as well. This inclusivity ensures that more individuals have access to the life-changing programs and services offered by Purpose Healing Center.A Scottsdale Rehab Setting Like No OtherLocated in the heart of Scottsdale, Purpose Healing Center provides a serene and supportive environment for recovery. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and staffed by a team of highly trained professionals dedicated to delivering personalized care tailored to each client’s unique needs."We are grateful for the trust the community has placed in us over the years," added their spokesperson. "As we look to the future, we remain committed to expanding our Scottdale rehab services and continuing to provide leading addiction and mental health challenges."For more information about Purpose Healing Center and its services, please visit their website or call their facilities directly to inquire about Admissions.About Purpose Healing CenterPurpose Healing Center is a premier addiction treatment facility located in Scottsdale , Arizona. Accredited by The Joint Commission, the center offers a comprehensive range of services including medical detox, dual diagnosis treatment, and mental health support. Purpose Healing Center is dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality care to individuals seeking recovery and is in-network with most major private health insurance carriers as well as accepting nearly all forms of AHCCCS.

