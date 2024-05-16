Show Low Regional Airport honored as 2024 Airport of the Year

PHOENIX – Planning for a new runway and making facility updates helped make Show Low Regional Airport the state’s Airport of the Year for 2024.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Group cited the northeastern Arizona airport’s work on a Focused Planning Study, scheduled for completion this year, to evaluate the viability of a new runway to better align with prevailing winds. This will serve as a road map for an Environmental Assessment that will follow.

In addition, the airport upgraded to LED lighting on its primary runway, replaced directional runway signage, acquired a striping machine to maintain airport markings, began using a new software to better track operational data, and is engaged in designing projects to build 10 additional aircraft hangars and add two large helicopter pads that will enhance regional firefighting capabilities.

ADOT’s Aeronautics Group also cited the airport’s community engagement, which includes Airport Manager Jacob Allen serving as Executive Director of the Arizona Airports Association and airport staff inviting several schools to have field trips to the airport. The airport supports the Experimental Aircraft Association White Mountain Chapter 586, which has multiple monthly events to stimulate interest in aviation, including Young Eagles flights for ages 8-17.

This is the second time Show Low Regional Airport has been named the state’s Airport of the Year. The first was in 2007. It is one of 67 airports across Arizona that are publicly owned and publicly operated. ADOT’s Aeronautics Group works to disperse grant funding to eligible capital improvement projects at state airports.

A list of previous airports of the year is available here.